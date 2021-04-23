Black Rob’s manager on Diddy helping with funeral: ‘Everybody wanna do something when you dead’

“People dragging their feet and nothing got done. So now you gonna pay for his funeral, he dead and gone now!"

It’s been a week since Black Rob passed from health complications. As his family and loved ones prepare for his funeral, his manager has some words for Diddy and his recent “kind gestures.”

The rapper, signed to Bad Boy Records, passed away on April 17th from health-related issues. Although Diddy offered to pay for the funeral expenses, critics say he should have done more before the artist’s untimely passing. One of those people happens to be the “Whoa!” rapper’s manager, Kal Dawson.

“Through somebody else that was affiliated with Rob, Diddy reached out and was gonna do something for Rob. This is when the video first went up when he was in the hospital,” Dawson shared while on Murder Master Music Show. “People dragging their feet and nothing got done. So now you gonna pay for his funeral, he dead and gone now! Everybody wanna do something for you when you are dead and gone!”

Black Rob Image: Twitter

The rapper passed away at 52 from cardiac arrest related to a rare kidney disease.

A source close to Diddy revealed to Page Six that the executive wanted to show support to Black Rob. “He wants to make sure that Rob is laid to rest with dignity and according to his wishes. He is helping to make the funeral arrangements.”

The source adds that Diddy “offered help” to the rapper who suffered from kidney failure and multiple strokes but “sadly, it was too late.”

A video of the sick rapper laying in a hospital bed recently went viral. The shocking video reveled how severely his health was declining as he was barely able to speak. Dawson said he was the one responsible for recording the video.

One thing after another. Keep hiphop artist/Legend BLACK ROB IN PRAYERS!🎥🙏🏾👼🏽🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️😡🤬 pic.twitter.com/EfV5pfFfmD — industry21mag (@industry21mag) April 10, 2021

“A lot of people that could’ve helped didn’t help. That’s why I put the video up to show ’em that everybody wanna keep s*** hush-hush, but he is not getting no help.”

Mark Curry, another former Bad Boy artist, posted a video advocating that Diddy was genuinely trying to help but Dawson shot back.

“…I have proof people are showing fake love I been around [Rob] since August 2020 these c**k s****rs like Mark [C]urry wasn’t around [until] I put the video up…” Dawson said on a now deleted image.

As per theGrio, Rob, born Robert Ross, is the Harlem rapper who was signed to Bad Boy and released his debut Life Story in 1999. Although the album sold more than a million copies and his hit single “Whoa!” became an instant classic upon its release in 2000, his future projects didn’t attain the same success.

While specifics of his medical condition were not released, Rob did tell Sway Calloway of Sway in the Morning in 2015 that he’d suffered a stroke that year due to high blood pressure.

“It ain’t no drugs, I’ll tell you that,” he told Calloway in the interview. “I had high blood pressure and being that I had that, that takes a lot out of a brotha.”

Rob said that he was able to repair his body and health by letting go of drinking, exercising, and by changing his diet.

“I had a stroke, but I got over that,” he said but revealed he was also taking 10 pills a day to keep his condition under control.

Additional reporting by Tonya Pendleton

