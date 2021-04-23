Megan Thee Stallion announces break from music to ‘recharge’

The rapper shared futuristic photos to her official Instagram to announce her step back

Loading the player...

Megan Thee Stallion is taking a well-deserved break. A few months before another “Hot Girl Summer,” the rapper took to social media to announce a hiatus to “prepare for what’s next.”

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the busiest rappers today. From sweeping the Grammys and breaking records, the rapper has not stopped in quite some time now. It comes as no surprise that she may want to take a step back for some serious recharging time, and if her recent Instagram posts are any indication, she is doing just that.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on March 14, Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A series of futuristic posts on her Instagram depicts the rapper in a sleeping chamber straight out of a sci-fi flick. Hooked up to machines and even wearing a Star Trek-esque ventilator, the rapper is seen sleeping in the posts.

In the third and final post, a message appears announcing that the rapper is indeed taking a break, even from social media. Typed out on a futuristic laptop in the lab where Meg is “recharging,” the message reads: “Megan Thee Stallion is recharging! Due to the demands of the Hot Girl lifestyle, has now entered a period of regeneration to prepare for what’s next.”

The post even announces that her management will run her social media accounts while the rapper hibernates. It reads, “In her absence, [management] will manage all social media postings on behalf of Thee Hot Girl Coach.” Before ending, however, the post does tease an eventual return from the rapper. It ends with, “[[Thee Hotties]] lead a brave //RESISTANCE in anticipation for the return of their Fearless Captain.”

Many of the rapper’s famous friends and fans took the comments on the posts to react to her announcement. Chloe Bailey of Chloe x Halle wrote, “love this,” while Charlie Xile wondered if the out of this world theme of the posts was a hint of a new era for the rapper, commenting, “New single, new feature, new album??? 👀.”

As theGrio previously reported, the rapper recently opened up about her fast ascent in the rap game and her work ethic in a cover issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

The rapper shared in the interview, “Even though I’m not working a traditional job, I still treat it like: ‘This is work. I need to work hard for this. I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion…I feel like I know what comes with my job. If I took everything personal, then I would probably be somewhere curled up in the corner.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

