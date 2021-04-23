Bubba Wallace docuseries in development at Netflix

The series is set to follow Wallace's career and efforts "to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond"

According to a recent announcement, a Bubba Wallace docuseries is reportedly in development at Netflix.

As theGrio previously reported last June, Wallace was a part of a national news story when a noose was found in his garage stall after speaking out about Black Lives Matter in the NASCAR community for weeks. While the story gained widespread coverage and rightful outrage, the FBI ultimately determined Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime.

Now, it seems a docuseries based on Wallace and his current experience during the 2021 NASCAR season is coming to Netflix.

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 10: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 DoorDash Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 10, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Wallace is now driving the No. 23 car in Michael Jordan‘s 23XI Racing team. At the time of the announcement, Jordan released a statement saying, “Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity, and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect, as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more.” Per Deadline, the upcoming Netflix series will explore that newly formed team and the current season.

Deadline revealed the series will follow “Wallace, Jordan and Hamlin’s newly-formed 23XI Racing squad, and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond.”

***START YOUR ENGINES 😝***



So excited to announce that Netflix is teaming up with NASCAR driver @BubbaWallace for a documentary series that takes us behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the ONLY Black driver at the top level of the sport.🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/Wy3dpx7wIi — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) April 22, 2021

Netflix’s Strong Black Lead account took to Twitter for the official announcement of the series. The tweet reads, “***START YOUR ENGINES*** So excited to announce that Netflix is teaming up with NASCAR driver @BubbaWallace for a documentary series that takes us behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the ONLY Black driver at the top level of the sport.”

With the 23XI Racing team, ESPN reported last fall that Jordan became “the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott drove his own race car in 495 races from 1961 to 1973.” He shared at the time, “I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonalds Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 14, 2021 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/23XI Racing via Getty Images)

He continued to share, “Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life. The opportunity to own my own race team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us is very exciting for me.”

Wallace also shared in a statement at the time, “This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career. I am grateful and humbled that they believe in me, and I’m super pumped to begin this adventure with them.”

