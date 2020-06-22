FBI, NASCAR investigating after noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Weeks after Wallace successfully advocated for the removal of Confederate symbols from the sport, attack show any are not ready for change

A noose was found in the garage stall of Black NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace on Sunday prompting an investigation by the FBI. The incident occurred on the first day that racing was set to resume since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 5,000 fans came out to attend. However, the race was moved to Monday due to inclement weather.

The racist incident occurs just weeks after Wallace successfully advocated for the removal of Confederate symbols from the sport. NASCAR banned the symbols on their tracks and cars. However, according to reports, vehicles waving and flying the Confederate flag lined the boulevard outside the track, and a plane above pulled a banner of the flag proclaiming, “Defund NASCAR.”

In a statement, NASCAR said they are “angry and outraged,” by the incident saying, “we cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act.” They said that they will investigate and identify the person involved and “eliminate” them from the sport.

Shortly after releasing their intentions to investigate, Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore shared that NASCAR has already reached out to the FBI, and the nation’s top cops will be now looking into the culprit(s).

Fans are not allowed near the garage areas, therefore the organization feels that someone with credentials must have placed the noose in Wallace’s garage stall.

Wallace is the highest-level African American race car driver in NASCAR. He drives a No. 43 Chevrolet for Richard Petty. In a lengthy statement on Twitter, Wallace wrote, “Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

He continued, “I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry, including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone.”

Wallace has received an outpouring of support from celebrities on Twitter including LeBron James who said the incident was “sickening.”

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

Fellow NASCAR drivers said the incident was “enraging and heartbreaking at the same time.”

God help us. The level of evil it takes to do something like this is disgusting. This is enraging and heartbreaking all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/FovpeTwINu — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) June 22, 2020

