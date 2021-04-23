Trevor Noah, Kenya Barris to appear in ‘Mental Health Storytelling Summit’

Charlamagne tha God, Regina Hall, and H.E.R. are also set to attend the summit

Trevor Noah, Kenya Barris and more are set to appear in a Mental Health Storytelling Summit.

Part of MTV Entertainment Group‘s Mental Health Is Health initiative, the Better Together: Mental Health Storytelling Summit has been announced in an effort to address the integral part storytelling can play in mental health.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the summit led by ViacomCBS hopes to “galvanize an industry-wide movement, empowering content creators to expand portrayals of mental health that encourage viewers to speak up and get help.”

The three day virtual summit is set to take place from May 3 -5, and is set to feature a slew of celebrities and public figures. Some of the other talent set to attend the summit includes, Charlamagne tha God, Regina Hall, H.E.R., Lisa Ling, Nika King, Delroy Lindo, Romany Malco, Miguel, Kevin Powell and more.

Bob Bakish, the CEO of ViacomCBS, opened up about the summit in a statement: “Media has enormous influence over how we collectively perceive and understand the most difficult issues in our society. The mental health crisis impacts people of all demographics and geographies, and as content creators, it’s our responsibility to use our assets – through our stories, platforms and reach – to take action. Our ability to come together as an industry to meaningfully shift the narrative around mental health can transform the lives of people everywhere.”

Per Deadline, the media companies serving on the advisory council include Amazon Studios, Anonymous Content, AwesomenessTV, BET, CAA Foundation, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Endeavor Content, MTV, NBCUniversal, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Showtime, Spotify, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Starz, The Ad Council, Walt Disney, UTA Foundation, ViacomCBS, and VH1.

The COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously impacted the ongoing mental health crisis in America. As theGrio previously reported, out of the goodness of his own heart, Noah continued to pay his studio crew after The Daily Show went remote in 2020. A source told Variety at the time, “He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get through this together. These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show.”

To sign up for the virtual Better Together: Mental Health Storytelling Summit and for more information about the highly anticipated event, head to the official Better Together Summit website, here.

