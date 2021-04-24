Bishop T.D. Jakes talks new Lifetime films: ‘Characters are deeply layered’

“To be able to use my platform to create more diversity and more inclusiveness is my aim and goal,” Bishop T.D. Jakes tells theGrio

T.D. Jakes Image: T.D. Jakes Enterprise

Bishop T.D. Jakes is known for his prolific ministry and his megachurch, but he continues to find new mediums to spread the gospel.

The bishop, who leads The Potter’s House Church in Dallas, is spreading the word of God through two new, start-studded Lifetime films. During an interview with theGrio, Jakes offered insight on the films, his efforts to bring diversity to the network and advice on maintaining a relationship through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Lifetime has taken on that commitment as well. And so we became good partners. After doing Faith Under Fire and its success with Lifetime, they wanted to do other projects with us.”

Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks during the MegaFest “Women Thou Art Loosed” closing session at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on July 1, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for MegaFest 2017)

The network debuted the films earlier this month.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, which stars Keri Hilson, Tobias Truvillion and Durrell “Tank” Babbs, premiered on April 10. The movie follows a God-fearing woman whose life turns upside down when she meets a man, the beginning of a lustful relationship. The only issue is that she also has a fiancé. Reality TV star Shirlene Pearson, better known as Ms. Juicy, and singer/actor LeToya Luckett are spotted in the film as well.

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story made its debut on the cable channel a week ago. The film follows a woman who seeks revenge on her absent father and his wealthy family. Serayah McNeill of Fox series Empire is the lead, alongside actresses Rose Rollins and Kandi Burruss. Rapper Da Brat and comedian DC Young Fly make appearances as well.

The films represent two of the seven deadly sins, lust and envy. In the spirit of lust, the bishop spoke on how to nurture a long-lasting relationship, especially in a pandemic.

“My wife and I have been married 39 years and patience is a tree whose root is bitter, but its fruit is sweet,” Jakes said. “If you learn to be patient, the pandemic is going to pass, all is going to return. You’re going to be back to your normal life. Your ecosystem has been thrown off, you’re frustrated. You’re a little bit worried, you’re a little bit scared. Never make a permanent decision over a temporary situation.”

He goes on to add that relationships, just like people, are flawed. He hopes the film helps viewers realize people are complex.

“I’m also hoping that you will see that this character is flawed because I show their childhood and their background and what happened to them that made them that way so that we begin to understand not just the what, but the why,” he said.

“And my films always have that kind of examination to them. Whether the characters are deeply layered and kind of complicated. I like it better because I’m deeply layered and complicated. I kind of relate to it,” he said.

