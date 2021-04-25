Newark Police didn’t fire shots in 2020 due to reform

"Police reform is possible. Newark is a great example," a Twitter user said

Police officers in Newark didn’t fire a single shot in 2020, which means the city did not have to pay to settle police brutality cases, according to NJ.com.

Crime has reportedly dropped in the city with police recovering nearly 500 illegal firearms from the street last year. Aqeela Sherills, head of the Newark Community Street Team, a group consisting of former offenders working to actively defuse violence in the city’s most violent areas, said “This is significant.”

People walk by a police car in downtown on May 13, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. Voters in New Jersey’s largest city go to the polls on May 13, to choose a new mayor following Democrat Cory Booker’s departure to the U.S. Senate. Newark, which is approximately 12 miles from New York City, is struggling with a rise in violent crime and unemployment. Shavar Jeffries, 39, and Ras Baraka, 44, are the two democrats running for the job in the heavily Democratic city. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

“It speaks to how reform has really taken hold in the city,” Sherills said.

The police reforms are a result of a federal consent decree which came after a July 2014 investigation which concluded that there was a “pattern and practice of unconstitutional policing by the Newark Police Department.” Once the decree came, there was “an agreement in principle with the City of Newark to undertake wide-ranging reforms within the Police Department,” according to the Department of Justice.

In 2011 when then U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman began the investigation, he found a broken culture amongst the Newark Police Department including racial bias during traffic stops and enforcement, violence, and a corrupted internal affairs bureau, according to NJ.com.

He acknowledged , “The use of force was too high, and the reporting of it was too low.”

Police reform is possible.



Newark’s progress and choices (notably to deploy community members, not cops, during strife and to fire bad cops) shows one path.



The feds also play a role: DOJ should issue a consent decree for all police departments in America. https://t.co/NpnfuWT1GI — Maybe: Fred Benenson (@fredbenenson) April 25, 2021

When discussing the need for police reform, Peter Harvey, the former state attorney general who’s currently overseeing the implementation of the consent decree said: “You had a law enforcement agency with no training about how to enforce the law.”

Larry Hamm, head of the People’s Organization for Progress, acknowledged the impact of the reform in the city. “Police brutality is still a problem but it’s fair to say the consent decree has had a real impact,” he said.

Police reform has become a huge topic of conversation across the country stemming the countless images of young men and women of color being shot or killed by police. President Joe Biden plans to discuss police reform in his address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, CNN reports.

#PoliceReform is possible. Newark is a great example. Not a single shot fired in 2020 and no payments made for police brutality. https://t.co/nxG0jjAu8C — Marvin Clemons (@Marv_in_Vegas) April 25, 2021

An online discussion surrounding Newark’s success with reform was had many saying Newark should be the new standard moving forward. Las Vegas Review-Journal producer Marvin Clemons tweeted, “#PoliceReform is possible. Newark is a great example. Not a single shot fired in 2020 and no payments made for police brutality.”

None of Newark’s 1,100 police officers fired a single shot in 2020 and crime was down 6%. Reform is as necessary as it is possible. https://t.co/7cbcFlmV96 — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) April 25, 2021

Rep. Dean Phillips praise the effectiveness of reform, tweeting, “None of Newark’s 1,100 police officers fired a single shot in 2020 and crime was down 6%. Reform is as necessary as it is possible.”

