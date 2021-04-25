Oscars 2021 updating winners list: Who won big this year?
Daniel Kaluuya took home the Best Supporting Actor prize for his role as Fred Hampton in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
The 93rd Academy Awards went down Sunday night from Union Station and The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
The unconventional ceremony went off without a hitch (or technical glitch) and featured several big moments from Black Hollywood’s elite. In a year plagued by racial unrest, the 2021 Oscars recognized a lot more Black talent than usual and highlighted impactful projects and powerful performances.
Andra Day is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Viola Davis is up for an award in the same category for her portrayal of Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The late Chadwick Boseman is up for Best Actor for his role in the Netflix film.
Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, as well as Best Original Song for the film’s track “Speak Now.”
Judas and the Black Messiah is up for five awards, including Best Picture, and the film’s stars, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Fred Hampton and William O’Neal. Those are just a few of the folks we were rooting for going into to Hollywood’s biggest night and theGrio will be updating this list of winners throughout the show.
Here’s the complete list of the folks who proved victorious at the 2021 Oscars:
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (WINNER)
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller) (WINNER)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
(Ramin Bahrani)
Best Original Screenplay
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) (WINNER)
Judas and the Black Messiah Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)
(Lee Isaac Chung)
Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Animated Short Film
If Anything Happens I Love You (WINNER)
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers (WINNER)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Best International Feature Film
Denmark, Another Round (WINNER)
Romania, Collective
Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis?
Best Sound
Sound of Metal (WINNER)
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland (WINNER)
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father (WINNER)
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland (WINNER)
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (WINNER)
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul (WINNER)
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette (WINNER)
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal (WINNER)
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank (WINNER)
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet (WINNER)
Best Animated Feature Film
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul (WINNER)
Wolfwalkers
Best Original Song
“Husavik”
“Fight For You” (WINNER)
“lo Sì (Seen)”
“Speak Now”
“Hear My Voice”
