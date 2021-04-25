Oscars 2021 updating winners list: Who won big this year?

Daniel Kaluuya took home the Best Supporting Actor prize for his role as Fred Hampton in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

The 93rd Academy Awards went down Sunday night from Union Station and The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The unconventional ceremony went off without a hitch (or technical glitch) and featured several big moments from Black Hollywood’s elite. In a year plagued by racial unrest, the 2021 Oscars recognized a lot more Black talent than usual and highlighted impactful projects and powerful performances.

Andra Day is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Viola Davis is up for an award in the same category for her portrayal of Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The late Chadwick Boseman is up for Best Actor for his role in the Netflix film.

Leslie Odom Jr. is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, as well as Best Original Song for the film’s track “Speak Now.”

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Viola Davis attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Judas and the Black Messiah is up for five awards, including Best Picture, and the film’s stars, Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield were both nominated for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Fred Hampton and William O’Neal. Those are just a few of the folks we were rooting for going into to Hollywood’s biggest night and theGrio will be updating this list of winners throughout the show.

Here’s the complete list of the folks who proved victorious at the 2021 Oscars:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (WINNER)

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland (WINNER)

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Father (Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller) (WINNER)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Erica Rivinoja & Dan Swimer)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)

(Ramin Bahrani)

Best Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) (WINNER)

Judas and the Black Messiah Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas & Kenny Lucas)

(Lee Isaac Chung)

Sound of Metal (Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder & Darius Marder)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of Actor in a Supporting Role for “Judas and the Black Messiah”, poses in the press room during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (WINNER)

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You (WINNER)

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers (WINNER)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Best International Feature Film

Denmark, Another Round (WINNER)

Hong Kong, Better Days

Romania, Collective

Tunisia, The Man Who Sold His Skin

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Quo Vadis?

Best Sound

Sound of Metal (WINNER)

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland (WINNER)

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father (WINNER)

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Regina King attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland (WINNER)

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (WINNER)

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul (WINNER)

Lakeith Stanfield arrives at a screening of the Oscars on April 26, 2021 in London. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali-Pool/Getty Images)

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher (WINNER)

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette (WINNER)

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal (WINNER)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

H.E.R. attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank (WINNER)

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet (WINNER)

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul (WINNER)

Wolfwalkers

Best Original Song

“Husavik”

“Fight For You” (WINNER)

“lo Sì (Seen)”

“Speak Now”

“Hear My Voice”

