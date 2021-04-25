2021 Oscars: See all the red carpet looks

Hollywood's biggest stars have gone all out for the 93rd Annual Academy Awards



The 93rd Academy Awards are happening at Union Station, as well as at the Dolby Theater, in Los Angeles and it’s sure to be an Oscars night unlike any other.

The limited guest list includes presenters, such as Angela Bassett, Halle Berry and Don Cheadle , and nominees like Regina King, Viola Davis and others.

Here’s a few of our favorite looks of the night:

<strong>Viola Davis</strong> The beauty, who is nominated for Best Actress for her turn as Ma Rainey in Netflixu2019s adaptation of August Wilsonu2019s play Ma Raineyu2019s Black Bottom, showed up in a white gown from Alexander McQueen. Her embellished white clutch, diamond bracelets, and swept up curls complimented the ensemble. <strong>Lil Rel Howery</strong> The comedian, who served as a host of ABCu2019s pre-show, hit the red carpet in a velvet suit jacket by Zegna. <strong>Leslie Odom Jr. & Nicolette Robinson</strong> The multi-talented star, who is up for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami and Best Song for the filmu2019s u201cSpeak Now,u201d is going for gold in an outfit by Brioni and Cartier jewels. His wife and costar, Nicolette Robinson, served up lots of leg in a gorgeous black gown from Zuhair Murad that showed off every curve just four weeks after giving birth to their new baby. <strong>Andra Day </strong> The Grammy-nominated singer is nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of the legendary singer Billie Holiday in Huluu2019s The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and she decided to show some skin in a gorgeous Vera Wang gown. <strong>Regina King </strong> The One Night in Miami director hit the carpet in a blue, beaded, striped gown from Louis Vuitton and a banginu2019 bob alongside actor Aldis Hodge. <strong>Colman Domingo </strong> The Ma Raineyu2019s Black Bottom star chose a bright pink, embellished suit from Atelier Versace for Hollywoodu2019s biggest night, proving that this year, anything goes. <strong>Questlove </strong> The music producer for this yearu2019s ceremony wore an all-black ensemble and a blinged out neck piece while making sure to keep his mask on when he hit the red carpet. <strong>Halle Berry</strong> The woman who made history when she won Best Actress for Monsteru2019s Ball in 2006 is attending as a presenter in 2021, and she showed up for the gig debuting a drastic new haircut and a dramatic, pink gown with a blowy bow. <strong>H.E.R. </strong> The four-time Grammy winner, who is nominated for Best Original Song for u201cFight For Youu201d from Judas and the Black Messiah, hit the carpet in a beautiful lace, hooded jumpsuit that came with a flowing cape and her signature shades. <strong>Daniel Kaluuya</strong> Nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel chose a suit by Bottega Veneta and fancied it up with a diamond chain. <strong>Zendaya </strong> The Malcolm & Marie actress turned heads in a stunning yellow, custom, cutout gown from Valentino Couture and breathtaking Bulgari jewelry. <strong>Angela Bassett </strong> The incomparable actress is radiant in a red gown by Alberta Ferretti that features huge puffed sleeves and a luxurious train. Viola Davis The beauty, who is nominated for Best Actress for her turn as Ma Rainey in Netflixu2019s adaptation of August Wilsonu2019s play Ma Raineyu2019s Black Bottom, showed up in a white gown from Alexander McQueen. Her embellished white clutch, diamond bracelets, and swept up curls complimented the ensemble.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

