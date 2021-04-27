Democrats push for permanent $300 monthly checks for parents

"Children and families must be able to count on this benefit long after the end of this pandemic," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro.

Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced a bill on Monday that would make $300 monthly payments to parents permanent.

The payments were a child tax credit expansion in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that President Joe Biden signed in March.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visit a classroom at West Haven Child Development Center last month in West Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The plan was introduced by Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York. The legislation is certain to be unpopular with Republicans and is unlikely to pass the Senate.

The $300 monthly payments are in the form of a tax credit of $3,000 for each child aged between six and 17 and $3,600 for each child under the age of six.

Under the law, the payments can be issued in a lump tax refund or monthly payments.

Single parents earning $75,000 or less and couples earning $150,000 or less are entitled to receive the full amount. Checks are supposed to start going out to families in July.

“We must use this moment to pass the American Family Act and permanently expand and improve the child tax credit by increasing the benefit to families and providing payments monthly,” DeLauro said in a statement. “Children and families must be able to count on this benefit long after the end of this pandemic.”

President Biden is reportedly set to unveil a new initiative called the American Families Plan, which will devote billions of dollars to national child care, pre-kindergarten, paid family leave, tuition-free community college and other family-oriented priorities. The directive will be funded by raised taxes on high-income Americans and investors. It’s all part of Biden’s Build Back Better program.

The White House also released a $2.3 trillion jobs and manufacturing plan several weeks ago, one that will account for $4 trillion in new spending to transform the economy after the devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

