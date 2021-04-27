Gabrielle Union to release new book ‘You Got Anything Stronger?’

"This time, I need to be more vulnerable—not so much for me, but anyone who feels alone in what they’re going through,” Union shared.

Gabrielle Union has a new book on the way!

The actress, executive producer, and best-selling author recently announced she penned a new book titled, You Got Anything Stronger?, set to be published by Dey Street Books under HarperCollins. This will be Union’s third book, and it is now available for preorder.

“Because I had more s**t to say… My new book “You Got Anything Stronger?” is available for preorder now at the link in bio. #yougotanythingstronger #shitgotreal,” wrote Union for the Instagram caption on Tuesday. The post features an image of the book with a text informing fans it will be available in hardcover, ebook, and audiobook.

According to Amazon, the “conversation goes deeper” in her latest work. The description states:

“So. Where were we? Right, you and I left off in October 2017, when my first book came out. The weeks before were filled with dreams of loss. Pets dying. My husband leaving me. Babies not being born. My therapist told me it was my soul preparing for my true self to emerge after letting go of my grief.”

It continues, “I had finally spoken openly about my fertility journey. I was having second thoughts—in fact, so many thoughts they were organizing to go on strike. But I knew I had to be honest because I didn’t want other women going through IVF to feel as alone as I did. I had suffered in isolation, having so many miscarriages that I could not give an exact number. Strangers shared their own journeys and heartbreak with me. I had led with the truth, and it opened the door to compassion.”

Union was openly vulnerable in her first book, We’re Going to Need More Wine. She opened up about being sexually assaulted when she was 19 and working at a retail store. She also discussed the challenges she faced with multiple miscarriages and offered insight into her relationships before being married to NBA star Dwyane Wade.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Gabrielle Union attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“When I released We’re Going to Need More Wine, the response was so great people asked when I would do a sequel,” the description adds. ”The New York Times even ran a headline reading “We’re Going to Need More Gabrielle Union.” Frankly, after being so open and honest in my writing, I wasn’t sure there was more of me I was ready to share.

But life happens with all its plot twists. And new stories demand to be told. This time, I need to be more vulnerable—not so much for me, but anyone who feels alone in what they’re going through.”

Aside from the memoir, Union penned a children’s book last year titled, Welcome to the Party. The book is described as a “love letter from parents to little ones,” per Amazon.

In an interview with Zora, Union spoke about the best and worst part of writing the children’s book.

“The easiest was coming up with the title. When we first introduced her [Kaavia] to the world, we said, “Welcome to the party.” The dedication was a difficult experience. The hardest part was acknowledging the f**king brutal heartbreak of this long-ass journey and knowing how many other families have just been in the same spot.”

The mother and wife’s latest book, You Got Anything Stronger?, drops on September 14, 2021.

