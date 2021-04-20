Gabrielle Union, Tia Mowry’s daughters enjoy playdate in adorable video

The adorable toddlers were seen on Mowry's Instagram enjoying their second playdate.

Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry got their toddler daughters together and they ooze friendship goals.

The adorable Kaavia Union-Wade and Cairo Hardrict were featured having a blast on Mowry’s Instagram on Monday. The two actresses brought together their daughters for another playdate, and it looks like they had an epic time.

“Another #playdate in the books! These two @kaaviajames and #cairo have the best time together. #Girls really do have #fun Thanks @dwyanewade and @gabunion🌸🌼💐🌷🌺,” captioned the video as the girls played with chalk and water toys.

It was only fitting that Mowry edited the video with the classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper playing in the background.

Union posted the girl’s first playdate back in late February. Those who are fans of Kaavia and Cairo have been anticipating this link-up since they were first introduced to the world.

“The playdate we’ve all been waiting for 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 When @kaaviajames met Cairo!!! Bringing the girls together was magic and pure sweetness and comedy! @tiamowry @coryhardrict @dwyanewade 🖤🖤 #BlackGirlMagic,” wrote Union as the two girls go for a ride in a kid’s car driven by Kaavia.

Union and her husband Dwyane Wade share Kaavia while he has three kids from previous relationships; Zaire,19, Zaya,13, and Xavier,7. Mowry and her husband, Cory Hardrict, share Cairo and their 10-year-old son, Cree.

Mowry, who is also the star of Netflix’s Family Reunion, sat down with theGrio back in December and dished on how she parents her children and holds down her family.

“My mom has always taught me that actions are more important than words, especially when it comes to building your child’s character,” said the Sister, Sister star while discussing her partnership with Swash detergent.

“Their development, their growth, teaching them about being good people, teaching them about being kind—it all starts with action. So if you’re not being kind or if they don’t see that within your behavior, then how are they going to learn?”

She continued, “I’m all about working hard. I want my kids to be that way as they get older. I want them to know that you have to work hard for what you want to achieve. My mom and my grandmother, they’ve definitely showed me that.

My grandmother—she ended up passing away last year in January—but she’s left such an incredible imprint on what family is and what it means. She will always be forever in my heart.”

Union was very open about her struggles with becoming a mom in her 40s and her past history with multiple miscarriages. She opened up to Parents magazine about the upside to being a new mother when she was 46.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (L-R) Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James Union Wade attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“I suck at swaddling,” she told the magazine. “I don’t know whether to use glass or plastic bottles. I never knew there were so many types of nipples. And installing a car seat is like taking the SATs! I don’t have all the answers, which feels terrifying.”

But she adds, “An upside of being 46 and having been a stepparent is I give myself permission to be human, When I need a minute to return emails or cry or mindlessly scroll social media, I’ll take it. I’m not trying to be a perfect parent.”

She continued with: “I’m okay with life not being balanced, I’m not hitting it out of the park in every area. There are times I should be studying lines, but I’m playing with my baby and I’m enjoying it.”

