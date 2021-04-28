Joseline clashes with Wendy Williams: ‘You should be nicer to us’

At one point, Williams threw a flower at the camera after Hernandez continued to demand the host "give her flowers"

In an intense on-air exchange, Joseline Hernandez clashed with Wendy Williams, telling the TV host that she should “be nicer” to other women in media.

Known for her shady commentary, Williams has made a career off her hot takes on celebrity gossip and her frank interviews with celebrities. While it has gotten her into some major feuds in years past, Williams’ brand remains intact, with her show still enjoying a successful run after over ten years.

Former Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez, however, had plenty to say to Williams when she appeared on the daily talk show on Wednesday morning.

Joseline Hernandez and Wendy Williams

Starting the interview off with a bang, Hernandez immediately called out the TV personality for not “giving her flowers” to the star of Joseline’s Cabaret.

Jumping right into it, Hernandez said, “Miss Wendy, I must just say this to you first. I hope you’re gonna give me my flowers today. I hope you’re gonna honor how much work I’ve put out there. I hope you’re gonna, you know, not kinda throw this off outside of everything I’ve done. I’m an accomplished woman and I just feel like every time I come to your show, you don’t give me those flowers now, you know?”

The conversation only got tenser from there as Williams continued to chime in after Hernandez seemingly threw in some jabs while rightfully critiquing Williams and her interview style.

Hernandez said Williams was “35 years her senior,” to which Wendy told her audience it was clear “shade” to her.

The back and forth continued for the entire interview, with Hernandez telling Williams she is constantly comparing her to other women in the business.

When defending her brand, she told Williams, “I have the number one show in the country.” This comment led to Williams finally push back a bit, telling Hernandez, “No, you have the number one show on Zeus, and you got renewed for a third season, which is to be commended!”

When Hernandez doubled down that she had the number one show in the country and said she wants Williams to know “how she feels,” Williams put her foot down and informed Joseline that she also had struggles in her career.

Williams told Hernandez, “If you possibly think that I leave here every day and don’t feel undervalued for something that I do, as a woman, we’re not even going to talk about race, just as a woman…I still don’t make that dollar for dollar men make, so, please. Anyway, shoe cam, please.”

While Williams continued to try and get through the rest of her show by pivoting to a different topic, Hernandez was not having it.

Hernandez continued to call out Williams, demanding that she “give flowers” to all of the women of color who appear on Williams’ show. The conversation got so tense at some point, Williams threw one of her on-set flowers at the camera. Eventually, Williams was able to get to her interview points, with Hernandez opening up about her fiancé and show.

You can watch the entire exchange on the Williams’ official Youtube channel, here.

