Lil’ Kim to release memoir this fall: ‘You thought you knew but you have no idea’

The rapper's book "The Queen Bee" is due out in November

Lil’ Kim is dropping a memoir which she says will finally reveal the whole story of her life and loves.

The petite rapper, born Kimberly Denise Jones, will drop her memoir on Nov. 2. She announced The Queen Bee book on Wednesday via People Magazine.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” said Lil’ Kim per an exclusive statement. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

In the book, the rapper provides a deep dive into the significant moments in her life.

Lil’ Kim speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for BET)

“Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip-hop but also inspired the careers of those who followed,” per the book’s press release. “However, life at the top hasn’t been easy, either. Lil’ Kim also talks about the hidden moments of her reign: her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”

Lil’ Kim hails from Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn and is a mother of a six-year-old, Royal Reign Jones Neil.

The 46-year-old holds a place in hip-hop history after getting her start with rapper Notorious B.I.G in the 90s. Back in 2006, Kim came home from prison after serving 10 months in a federal facility in Philadelphia for lying to a jury about what she saw during a shooting between rap group Capone-N-Noreaga and her own crew.

The Grammy Award winner also posted the news on her Instagram page.

“IT’S FINALLY HERE!! That’s right, the book, Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story. I’m so excited to announce my memoir dropping in November!! You thought you knew me but you have no idea 😉 Thank you @kath3000 and @hachettebooks for helping me get my story out. ❤️ Pre-order now at the link in bio,” she wrote in the caption featuring a video of the book.

Kim wrote the book alongside author Kathy Iandoli and it will be published with Hachette Books.

The book is now available for preorder via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

“When teenager Kimberly Denise Jones—better known as Lil’ Kim—burst on the hip-hop scene in the mid-nineties, no one was prepared for how she would shake-up the entire music industry,” per the book’s description. “As the sole female member of the Notorious B.I.G.’s rap collective, Junior M.A.F.I.A., and an affiliate of Puff Daddy and the Bad Boy family, Lil’ Kim always stood out from the pack. But she was determined to make an even greater name for herself and emerged as a solo superstar. In 1996, she dropped her solo debut album, Hard Core, which topped the Billboard charts, went double-platinum, and is now widely considered to be one of the most influential rap albums of all-time.”

The book’s description adds: “A true page-turner from start to finish, The Queen Bee is every bit as fierce, empowering, and badass as the woman at the heart of this story—and firmly cements her legacy as a true feminist icon.”

