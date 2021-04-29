Black Twitter drags Sen. Tim Scott for saying America is ‘not a racist country’

Responses to Sen. Scott's surprising assertions were swift, with social media kept abuzz on their audacity overnight.

Loading the player...

In the Republican rebuttal to the first joint address to Congress by President Joe Biden, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott declared that “America is not a racist country.”

Scott did, however, say he’d “experienced the pain of discrimination” while looking at the camera. “I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason and to be followed around a store while I’m shopping.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott walks through the U.S. Capitol before he delivers the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress Wednesday night. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Responses to his surprising assertions were swift, with social media kept abuzz on their audacity overnight.

“Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator currently serving, says he has experienced discrimination both by being stopped by police unfairly and by being called ‘uncle tom’ and the n-word by liberals. America is not a racist country, he says.” Yamiche Alcindor wrote on Twitter.

"I get called Uncle Tom and the N word by progressives…I know firsthand, our healing is not finished," Sen. Tim Scott says in GOP rebuttal of President Biden's address to Congress, adding later, "Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country." pic.twitter.com/EOet8AriSb — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 29, 2021

“Uncle Tim” started trending after Scott’s speech.

“How can calling Tim Scott ‘Uncle Tim’ be racist when he just told everyone this isn’t a racist country?” activist Bree Newsome wrote.

Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted, “Uncle Tim lost me when he said Biden was dividing us after he had sat quietly while Tang destroyed this country for four years. #BoyBye”

The actress wrote her comments in a quote tweet in which a user opined: “You really have to wonder about a party that has to create an entirely fictional world before speaking on any subject. Scott actually said that the US had already turned the corner on Covid when Biden took office. We were losing 4K people a day in January. That’s some corner.”

BREAKING: Emergency rooms across America are reporting a spike of people whose eyes are permanently stuck in eye roll after Tim Scott said "America is not a racist country." — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 29, 2021

Good morning to all Black people except for Tim Scott. 🙄 — Nkem™️ (@nkem) April 29, 2021

Am I the only one who concluded that the corrupt, reactionary, racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, pathological lying, treasonous and genocidal Russian intelligence former guy wrote Tim Scott’s response last night? If he’s who has been working with democrats, then we’re in trouble. — George#VotesBlueAlways (@Numbers28) April 29, 2021

Do you see this man?

This is Sen. Tim Scott.

Timmy just said: “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country.”

Timmy is full of shet.

Don't be a Timmy. pic.twitter.com/ngrdcRZqvD — Woodson_k (@woodson_kb) April 29, 2021

Let’s keep it real. @TimScottSC’ s message wasn’t for black folks, we already know where we live. That was to make his masters feel better. #GoodBoy — Mike Yard (@mikeyardcomedy) April 29, 2021

In his remarks, Scott said “just before COVID, we had the most inclusive economy in my lifetime.”

“The lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for African-Americans, Hispanics and Asians and a 70-year low nearly for women,” he said. “Wages were growing faster for the bottom 25% than the top 25%. That happened because Republicans focused on expanding opportunity for all Americans.”

It would appear that Scott’s race made him the perfect person to respond on behalf of his party, particularly on systemic injustice. President Biden declared that the scourge of white supremacy is the greatest threat to the homeland.

Scott called police who work in Black neighborhoods “brave,” declaring they are not enemies of those communities. “We are not adversaries,” Scott concluded. “We are family.”

One Twitter user called out Scott’s ironic conclusion, noting, “Tim Scott says “We are family”??? But his entire speech was basically a middle finger to EVERYONE but the right.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

