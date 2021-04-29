Georgia man kills girlfriend, shoots at police before killing himself

Witnesses saw Kira Ammons's partner, 38-year-old James David Mathis, shoot and kill her

Loading the player...

A woman was fatally shot in Georgia by her boyfriend, who then took his own life.

Kira Ammons of Monticello was shot several times on April 25 in Georgia. She was just 41-years-old, per WGXA.

Read More: Louisville officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death retiring, to receive full pension

Kira Ammons (Credit: Facebook)

Witnesses saw the victim’s partner, 38-year-old resident of Eatonton James David Mathis, shoot and kill the victim in Jasper County.

Upon arriving at the suspect’s home in neighboring Putnam County, he opened fire on a Putnam County patrol car according to The Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Mathis was found dead near his trailer on top of a Hi-Point .380 carbine rifle, the gun he may have used to take his own life.

“He greeted them with gunfire,” said Putnam Sheriff Howard Sills according to The Telegraph.

The deputies did not return fire.

“They didn’t even know the car was hit until after we found (Mathis) dead,” said the sheriff.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a motive for the shooting is unclear.

Kira Ammons (Credit: Facebook)

Read More: Ryan Coogler pens op-ed condemning Georgia voting laws

Phillip Marks Sr., a childhood friend of Ammons, said she was a special person, per WXGA.

“Kira being the only girl, she was the cheerleader for both sides,” he added in reference to when they would play sports as kids.

He said he learned about the tragedy via text. “I pulled to the side of the road and I was in shock. I had to get my bearings together.”

He admitted he had not seen the victim recently but that they kept up with each other via social media. Marks Sr. added that her lifestyle would never indicate something like this could happen to her.

“A lot of times, unfortunately, those are the ones who succumb to these kind of horrific, tragic events.” He added that he regrets not keeping in better contact with his friend.

“Our neighborhood was incidentally called Five Mile Road…and we were Five Mile Road for life,” Marks said. “It makes you go back in your mind and say I wish, we had the opportunity or taken the opportunity to come together more often.”

A Facebook group titled, 5MileRoad4Life, is organizing a memorial in the victim’s honor.

“Hey everybody….let’s do something positive for Kira Ammons memory. Invite everybody you know that has a 5 Mile Road connection and let’s talk about the good days!,” the admin wrote.

Ammons’ loved ones took to Facebook to acknowledge her life cut short. They affectionately referred to her as, “Pig.”

“Gonna miss you Kira Ammons Couldn’t sleep since I heard the news.Uncle Rudy-Linda Syrita Ammons -and all siblings and grandkids I am keeping you in my prayers. Beautiful soul gone too soon.Prayers going up to all.Rest on Cuz,” wrote a user, Joycine Lumpkin.

Gonna miss you Kira Ammons🙏🏽🙏🏽Couldn’t sleep since I heard the news.Uncle Rudy-Linda-Syrita Ammons-and all siblings and… Posted by Joycine Lumpkin on Monday, April 26, 2021

Syreeta Manning added: “Lord have Mercy “Kira Ammons you didn’t deserve that Jesus please be a fence around my sister, my Bruh, all her bros and sister and Lord please keep her babies and mother wrapped in Your arms of Love and Comfort.. The whole city felt this one Love You Pig.”

Lord have Mercy‼️ Kira Ammons you didn’t deserve that😢 Jesus please be a fence around my sister, my Bruh, all her bros… Posted by Syreeta Manning on Monday, April 26, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

