Louisville officer involved in Breonna Taylor’s death retiring, to receive full pension

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is planning to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1

The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is retiring.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is planning to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1, police spokesperson Beth Ruoff told news outlets.

Mattingly, 48, was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend during the March 13, 2020. The woman’s boyfriend said he feared an intruder was breaking into the apartment. Officers returned fire, killing Taylor, a Black woman whose death sparked massive protests.

Mattingly was recently reprimanded by the chief of police for an email he sent in September that was critical of department leadership. He has been with Louisville police since 2000.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed by Louisville police on March 13. (Photo: Family of Breonna Taylor)

Mattingly’s plans to write a book about the Taylor case set off a storm of criticism on social media earlier this month. The book’s publishing house, Post Hill Press, lost its distributor after Simon & Schuster announced it would not be involved. The book had been scheduled for a fall release.

Mattingly said in a statement that the U.S. Justice Department announcement this week that it is investigating Louisville police did not affect his decision.

“I’ve never taken lightly the responsibility that comes along with serving the great citizens of Louisville,” Mattingly’s statement said. “It’s my hope and prayer, that moving forward, our city can heal and unite. My plan was not to move on from this calling, but in the best interest of my family, the time has come.”

The statement continued, “The current DOJ investigation into the department played no role in this decision. I have great faith in the men and women of LMPD, who selflessly give of themselves, to continue to serve this community in a professional and unbiased manner.”

Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly (LMPD)

Mattingly fired six of the 32 shots in the raid at Taylor’s home. Officials determined that another officer, Myles Cosgrove, fired the fatal shot that killed Taylor.

Mattingly was shot in the femoral artery, but has recovered. Two other officers who fired shots, Cosgrove and Brett Hankison, have been fired. Hankison is facing endangerment charges for firing into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.

Mattingly will be due his full police pension after serving more than 20 years on the department.

