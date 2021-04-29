Stylist Jason Bolden expecting baby with designer husband Adair Curtis

"It still feels like we're dreaming, but the day we get to meet our baby is on the horizon — and we're thrilled!," Curtis said.

According to an exclusive interview, stylist Jason Bolden is expecting a baby with his designer husband Adair Curtis.

Known for their popular Netflix series, Styling Hollywood, Bolden and Curtis are a Hollywood power duo, to say the least. With Bolden working as a successful celebrity stylist and Curtis a popular interior designer, the two are true couple goals. Now, per their latest interview with People Magazine, the couple is officially expecting their first baby via surrogate.

Jason Bolden (L) and Adair Curtis attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles’ 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Opening up about their journey as a gay couple looking to grow their family, Bolden and Curtis shared it all in the interview.

Curtis explained, “The journey to starting our family has been a long one. Even before it was documented on Styling Hollywood, starting a family was always at the forefront of our minds and in our plans. We explored adoption with multiple agencies before feeling like surrogacy was the right way to go for us.” Curtis continued, “It still feels like we’re dreaming, but the day we get to meet our baby is on the horizon — and we’re thrilled!”

Bolden spoke to the couple’s growing success coinciding with their decision to have a baby, sharing, “On one hand, we’re having a baby at a time when we’re busier than ever in our careers. They say there’s never a perfect time to start a family, though, so we’re taking it in stride.”

Both Bolden and Curtis are partnering with bubly sparkling water and Family Equality, a nonprofit raising awareness on the hurdles LGBTQ+ parents can face. Speaking of their partnerships and their passion behind supporting LGBTQ+ families, Bolden shared, “bubly sparkling water and Family Equality have been consistent allies in the LGBTQ+ community, providing support through ongoing campaigns and resources. Through our own journey to becoming parents. We understand firsthand the challenges that LGBTQ+ parents may face, and we’re so excited to be working with them for such a necessary and worthwhile cause.”

When announcing their pregnancy on Instagram, many of Bolden and Curtis’ celebrity friends flooded their Instagram comments to congratulate the couple. Actress Gabrielle Union shared some love, writing, “Yayyyyyyyyyy!!!! Village just got bigger and stronger!! ❤️❤️❤️,” while her husband Dwyane Wade shared similar sentiments, posting, “Village just got deeper 🙏🏾.” Angelica Ross of Pose also shared her excitement in the comments, writing, “OMG ITS GOING TO BE TOO MUCH CUTENESS ON THIS GRAM!!!!!”

For more information on Family Equality, resources and how to donate, head to their official website here.

