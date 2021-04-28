Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade talk raising kids to ‘be their true selves’

The couple opened up to People magazine about parenting and their new children's book, "Shady Baby"

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade continue to raise the bar as parents in the public eye. In an interview with People Magazine, the celebrity couple talk about raising kids, explaining that their focus is for them to “be their true selves.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The latest cover-story of the couple sheds light on their parenting styles, and the couple opens up about raising Black children in the world today.

Speaking of their two-year-old daughter, Kaavia, Union shares, “It’s not about creating this image of perfection…its just capturing her essence and the main takeaway is she’s free. She’s free to be this amazing, dynamic, shady at times, loving at times, funny at times, Black little girl when the world has been not so kind to Black girls and women. So to so many people she’s just straight up freedom.”

Wade chimed in, acknowledging the immense response to Kaavia on social media, explaining, “So many people see themselves in Kaav…so many people are able to share in what we share, and you see yourself in her. Some days you don’t feel like doing your hair. And some days you want to give people shade.”

The couple talked about their latest children’s book, Shady Baby, inspired by Kaavia. Explaining how her often-hilarious personality served as inspiration for their book character, Union told People, “Shade is her superpower because when Kaavia gives you a look, it’s either you’re not respecting her boundaries or something is happening that she doesn’t like.”

Beyond Kaavia, the couple then opened up to the magazine about their responsibility as parents to all of the children in their blended family, including Zaire, 19, and Zaya 13, Wade’s son and daughter from his previous marriage, Xavier 7, Wade’s son with reality TV star Aja Metoyer, and Wade’s nephew, Dahveon,19.

“My focus when it comes to any of my kids is to let them know who they are so that when other people’s opinions about them are formed, it’s not hitting them..,” Wade said. “If we allow our kids to be their true selves, we don’t have to worry about them conforming with anything or anyone. Why wouldn’t we push our kids to be their authentic selves?”

Shady Baby is now available for preorder. Check out the full interview with Wade and Union here.

