Naomi Osaka models new swimwear collection with Frankie’s Bikinis

The tennis superstar showed off a piece from her new fashion collaboration

Naomi Osaka is not just the creator, she’s the model for her new bathing suit collaboration.

Rocking a pink one-piece, the tennis star announced her new swimwear collaboration with Frankies Bikinis via her Instagram on Wednesday. The company’s founder said selecting Osaka for the project was a no-brainer.

“To state the obvious, Naomi is extremely creative and has an amazing sense of style that she has made her own,” designer and founder Francesca Aiello told NYLON.

Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after beating Jennifer Brady in the 2021 Australian Open on February 20, 2021. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

“Beyond her style, I also really respect her as a person. I admire the way she uses her platform to inspire, educate, and spread awareness about social happenings. She represents a strong female who is living out her dream and inspiring others to follow theirs, and she is genuinely just an amazing person all around.

This collection was designed to showcase her sporty yet feminine style, and I think that this will really resonate with a lot of people and hopefully introduce the brand to new customers with this amazing offering.”

Osaka,23, shared an image of her rocking a pink print one piece accompanied with a slight collar. The tennis star was already a supporter of the brand.

“Happy to say that I’ve been working on a collection with @frankiesbikinis and it’s coming out soon #NaomiXFrankies 💕 Head to my stories to sign up for early access so you can shop the collection before anyone else. Coming 5/10. (Yes this is what the Sakura wig was for lol),” she wrote in the caption alongside the video.

The collection will range in sizes XS to XL and some of them will extend to a 2XL. It drops Monday, May 10, at 9 a.m. PST.

Osaka may be an athlete but the is just as open about her love for fashion.

“On and off the court, fashion plays a really big role,” the Grand Slam winner told L’OFFICIEL back in January. “To me, it’s another way to express one’s individuality. It’s empowering that everyone can dress differently and make real statements based on what they are wearing. That’s probably why I like wearing pieces that no one else can have. I love going to boutiques and finding something completely unique and unexpected.”

She adds: “For me, that means being curious and getting out of your comfort zone. I don’t want to be someone that just goes with the flow and doesn’t really think for herself.”

As per theGrio, Osaka announced earlier this year that she’s taking a break from tennis.

Osaka has pulled out of April’s Stuttgart Open after confessing to being homesick and unsure about spending long stretches on the road.

Currently ranked the number two tennis female player in the world, Osaka withdrew from WTA clay-court competition which is set to begin April 17-15 in southwest Germany. The games serve as a build-up to the French Open that is scheduled to begin on May 23.

Organizers confirmed that she will begin the European season later in May.

Osaka is fresh off her first Grand Slam title of 2021 after she beat USA’s Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final in January. However, she told reporters in Miami that there wasn’t a desire on her part to travel so much and play in as many tournaments, Yahoo News reported.

“Well for me, I’m not really sure what a normal schedule is but I’ve never thought of myself as the player that would play week-in and week-out,” Osaka said. “I personally get homesick quite often and it makes me kinda sad sometimes.”

“I would like to travel somewhere and focus on that tournament.”

The Japanese and Haitian superstar added that she’d be more selective in the games she chose to play in 2021.

Additional reporting by Stephanie Guerilus

