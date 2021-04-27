Naomi Osaka launches new skincare line, Kinló, for ‘melanated skin tones’

The official skincare line is set to launch this fall

It looks like Naomi Osaka is the latest public figure to dive into skincare. The tennis star announced her new line, Kinló, made explicitly for “melanated skin tones.”

Naomi Osaka is unstoppable! From winning her fourth title in February 2021 to becoming part-owner of a professional women’s soccer team, Osaka’s hustle seems to know no bounds. Now, the star has announced her next venture: skincare.

Opening up to Business of Fashion, Osaka has announced her new skincare line, Kinló, with an emphasis on protecting the skin from harmful sun rays. She explained in her Business of Fashion interview, “What drew me towards this project is having memories of being a kid and not knowing how to protect my skin. I only started wearing sunscreen recently.”

Naomi Osaka has been named brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. (Getty Images)

Osaka seemed to tease that the skincare line may debut in the Fall in an official Instagram post. Paired with an announcement video, she wrote in the caption, “I never thought I would ever start my own company, but I’m super excited to announce that I’ll be launching KINLÒ, a new brand of skincare products developed to protect and rejuvenate melanated skin tones.”

She continued to emphasize the importance of skincare and health in the caption, writing that she hopes her products can “save lives.” She wrote, “I hope these products can help a lot of people and potentially save lives because I really feel that we aren’t protecting ourselves as much as we could. More coming this Fall.”

Per NYLON, Osaka has revealed some Kinló products ahead of its official launch later this year. Described in the collection are “SPF 40 Tinted Face Lotion…a lip balm, body spray, eye cream, and an SPF 50 Tinted Face Lotion made specifically to withstand the rigors of physical activity.”

Osaka reportedly promises her products won’t leave a white residue on the skin, a common issue among SPF products. She shared in the Business of Fashion report, “This is a public health need. I used to tell people that I didn’t need to wear sunscreen — but even if you have melanin, you need to take care of your skin, and I am passionate about that.”

From Rihanna‘s Fenty Skin to Alicia Keys‘ Soulcare, skincare seems to be an exciting industry for public figures to expand their brands and connect with fans. Similar to Kinló, Rihanna’s Fenty Skin also has an emphasis on skin protection and SPF for melanated skin tones.

Rihanna shed light on this topic in a video with A$AP Rocky last summer, saying in terms of her skincare journey, she “started from acne for sure, all the way to sensitivity and melasma, and being a Black woman without knowing I need to use SPF. I’ve learned a lot.”

