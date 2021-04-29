The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion lead 2021 Billboard Music Award nominations

Rappers Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Saweetie are also up for nominations alongside singer Jhené Aiko

April 29, 2021
The Billboard Music Awards are giving some hard-working artists their flowers now.

On Thursday, the county’s most respected music chart announced it’s 2021 awards nominees and some of today’s hottest artists led the nominations.

Rapper DaBaby racked up 11 nominations followed by the late Pop Smoke with 10. But it was Canadian artist The Weeknd who led all nominees with 16 nods.

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show
The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Grammy Award-winning artist, Megan Thee Stallion also made a statement with seven nominations. Rappers Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Saweetie are also up for awards along with singer Jhené Aiko.

The award show is based on “key fan interactions with music,” song sales, streaming, and chart data from March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021, per People. Fans vote directly for top social artists and top collaboration.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, May 23 p.m. at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

Top Artist

  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Pop Smoke
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top New Artist

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Doja Cat
  • Jack Harlow
  • Pop Smoke
  • Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Lil Baby
  • Pop Smoke
  • The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

  • Billie Eilish
  • Ariana Grande
  • Dua Lipa
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Taylor Swift
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Top Duo/Group

  • AC/DC
  • AJR
  • BTS
  • Dan + Shay
  • Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Pop Smoke
  • Post Malone
  • Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Dua Lipa
  • Pop Smoke
  • The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Lil Baby
  • Pop Smoke
  • The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

  • Justin Bieber
  • BTS
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Morgan Wallen
  • The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

  • Justin Bieber
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Dua Lipa
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

  • BLACKPINK
  • BTS
  • Ariana Grande
  • SB19
  • Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

  • Jhené Aiko
  • Justin Bieber
  • Chris Brown
  • Doja Cat
  • The Weeknd
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast
Jhené Aiko speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Top R&B Male Artist

  • Justin Bieber
  • Chris Brown
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

  • Jhené Aiko
  • Doja Cat
  • SZA

Top Rap Artist

  • DaBaby
  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Lil Baby
  • Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

  • Juice WRLD
  • Lil Baby
  • Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Saweetie
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 - Hollywood Party Performances
Saweetie performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Top Country Artist

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Kane Brown
  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

  • Luke Combs
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

  • Gabby Barrett
  • Maren Morris
  • Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

  • AC/DC
  • AJR
  • Five Finger Death Punch
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

  • Anuel AA
  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Maluma
  • Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • J Balvin
  • Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

  • Becky G
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Eslabón Armado
  • Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

  • The Chainsmokers
  • Kygo
  • Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello
  • Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

  • Casting Crowns
  • Elevation Worship
  • for KING & COUNTRY
  • Carrie Underwood
  • Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

  • Kirk Franklin
  • Koryn Hawthorne
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard
  • Maverick City Music
  • Kanye West
2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3
Koryn Hawthorne attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
  • Lil Baby “My Turn”
  • Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
  • Taylor Swift “folklore”
  • The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top R&B Album

  • Jhené Aiko “Chilombo”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Slime & B”
  • Doja Cat “Hot Pink”
  • Kehlani “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”
  • The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Rap Album

  • DaBaby “Blame It On the Baby”
  • Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
  • Lil Baby “My Turn”
  • Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”
  • Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
iHeartRadio LIVE And Verizon Bring You French Montana In New York City At Webster Hall
Pop Smoke performs on stage with French Montana at iHeartRadio Live in New York City at Webster Hall on August 28, 2019. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Top Country Album

  • Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
  • Sam Hunt “Southside”
  • Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
  • Carrie Underwood “My Gift”
  • Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Top Rock Album

  • AC/DC “Power Up”
  • Miley Cyrus “Plastic Hearts”
  • Glass Animals “Dreamland”
  • Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”
  • Bruce Springsteen “Letter to You”

Top Latin Album

  • Anuel AA “Emmanuel”
  • Bad Bunny “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
  • Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”
  • Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”
  • J Balvin “Colores”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

  • DJ Snake “Carte Blanche”
  • Gryffin “Gravity”
  • Kygo “Golden Hour”
  • Lady Gaga “Chromatica”
  • Kylie Minogue “Disco”

Top Christian Album

  • Bethel Music “Peace”
  • Elevation Worship “Grave Into Gardens”
  • Carrie Underwood “My Gift”
  • We The Kingdom “Holy Water”
  • Zach Williams “Rescue Story”

Top Gospel Album

  • Koryn Hawthorne “I AM”
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”
  • Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”
  • Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”
  • Kierra Sheard “Kierra”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
  • Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast
Cardi B performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Top Selling Song

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
  • BTS “Dynamite”
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
  • Harry Styles “Adore You”
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

  • Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
  • Doja Cat “Say So”
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
DaBaby + Friends Concert At The Orlando Amphitheater
(L-R) Arnold Taylor, guest, Serenity Virgil, TG Awute and DaBaby on stage during DaBaby 7Friends Concert on April 17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Interscope)

Top Country Song

  • Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
  • Gabby Barrett “I Hope”
  • Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
  • Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
  • Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

  • AJR “Bang!”
  • All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”
  • Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
  • Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
  • twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

  • Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”
  • Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
  • Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”
  • Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

  • Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
  • SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
  • Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
  • Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

  • Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”
  • for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”
  • Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”
  • Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”
  • Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

  • Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”
  • Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”
  • Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”
  • Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”
  • Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”

