The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion lead 2021 Billboard Music Award nominations

Rappers Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Saweetie are also up for nominations alongside singer Jhené Aiko

The Billboard Music Awards are giving some hard-working artists their flowers now.

On Thursday, the county’s most respected music chart announced it’s 2021 awards nominees and some of today’s hottest artists led the nominations.

Rapper DaBaby racked up 11 nominations followed by the late Pop Smoke with 10. But it was Canadian artist The Weeknd who led all nominees with 16 nods.

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Grammy Award-winning artist, Megan Thee Stallion also made a statement with seven nominations. Rappers Doja Cat, Cardi B, and Saweetie are also up for awards along with singer Jhené Aiko.

The award show is based on “key fan interactions with music,” song sales, streaming, and chart data from March 21, 2020 through April 3, 2021, per People. Fans vote directly for top social artists and top collaboration.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live on Sunday, May 23 p.m. at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Jhené Aiko speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Saweetie performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Koryn Hawthorne attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko “Chilombo”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Slime & B”

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Kehlani “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Rap Album

DaBaby “Blame It On the Baby”

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Pop Smoke performs on stage with French Montana at iHeartRadio Live in New York City at Webster Hall on August 28, 2019. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Sam Hunt “Southside”

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Top Rock Album

AC/DC “Power Up”

Miley Cyrus “Plastic Hearts”

Glass Animals “Dreamland”

Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”

Bruce Springsteen “Letter to You”

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

J Balvin “Colores”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake “Carte Blanche”

Gryffin “Gravity”

Kygo “Golden Hour”

Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

Kylie Minogue “Disco”

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music “Peace”

Elevation Worship “Grave Into Gardens”

Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

We The Kingdom “Holy Water”

Zach Williams “Rescue Story”

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne “I AM”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”

Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”

Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”

Kierra Sheard “Kierra”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Cardi B performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

BTS “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

(L-R) Arnold Taylor, guest, Serenity Virgil, TG Awute and DaBaby on stage during DaBaby 7Friends Concert on April 17, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Interscope)

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”

