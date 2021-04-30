Kel Mitchell shares super sweet video of daddy-daughter hairstyle moment

In a cute Instagram post, the "All That" actor shared a snippet of his life as a father in a video of him drying his daughter’s hair.



If you were born in the 90s, you probably know Kel Mitchell from Nickelodeon staples like Kenan & Kel or All That. Well today, the actor is all grown up and fulfilling dad duties one hair fix at a time.

On Thursday, Mitchell posted a video of him and his three-year-old daughter, Wisdom on Instagram.

“A Dad’s gotta do what a Dad’s gotta do. Wisdom took her shower cap off and dipped under the water during her bath time and got her braids wet.”

Mitchell wrote, “…her hairstyle that @therealasialee did for her still looks good so I just needed to dry it, can’t have her go to bed with wet hair.”

Kel Mitchell, wife Asia Lee, and daughter Wisdom attend Nickelodeon’s screening of “All That” and “Good Burger” (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon )

In a real-life Hair Love moment, Mitchell is taped diligently drying the little one’s hair as she playfully sings in the mirror. In 2012, Mitchell married rap artist Asia Lee-Mitchell and together they have two children: Wisdom and a six-month-old son, Honor Johari-Rice, who was born last October.

Mitchell also has two children with ex-wife, actress Tyisha Hampton. His daughter Allure Mitchell is 19 and his son Lyric is 21.

Last December, the two-time Emmy nominee and Chicago native told People that Wisdom is enjoying helping out as a big sister to Honor.

“[Wisdom’s] kinda getting used to it ’cause now it’s like, ‘Okay, I’m a big sister now. He’s getting some of my attention. What’s going on?’ So we’ve been helping her get through that by her helping us”

The 42-year-old has been documenting his life as a father on social media for a while. In 2019, he dropped his daughter Allure off at college and captured highlights from her first day.

“First day of college! Class started today and she is officially a college student! So proud! Enjoy this next chapter princess you got this!,” one post read.

In 2020, Mitchell graced the Dancing With the Stars stage for the show’s 28th season and currently serves as a youth pastor with the Spirit Food Christian Center and as a spokesperson for the Black College Expo.

Mitchell also spoke recently about the MTV spin-off show Deliciousness, which he hosts, alongside actors Tim Chantarangsu, Angela Kinsey, and Tiffani Thiessen.

