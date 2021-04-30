New ad from Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight warns young Black voters about ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

The organization has launched a digital ad to alert Black Americans about the recent surge of discriminating voting laws.

Loading the player...

Fair Fight Action is warning Black Americans about the dangers of voter suppression in a unique way.

The organization has launched a digital ad to alert American citizens about the recent surge of discriminating voting laws passed, earning the Jim Crow 2.0 title. “There is an open assault on our freedom to vote moving through state legislatures across the country,” said Hillary Holley, national organizing director for Fair Fight Action in a press release, obtained by theGrio.

Read More: Georgia deputy says he’d charge Black people with fake felonies to stop voting

“From Arizona to Georgia to Michigan to Texas, Republicans are pushing legislation that would restrict our access to vote in free and fair elections (especially for people of color), add modern-day poll taxes, and hurt our economy. We are launching this buy to fight back and let our leaders know that we demand the freedom to vote so we can have the freedom to live.”

Many of these new laws disproportionately impact the elderly, people of color, and Black Americans, but Fair Fight Action is taking a stance and fighting back. Stacey Abrams, who has been a crusader in the fight against voter suppression, heads the organization.

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams waits to speak at a Democratic canvass kickoff as she campaigns for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at Bruce Trent Park on October 24, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In-person early voting for the general election in the battleground state began on October 17 and continues through October 30. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the ad titled, Devin and David discuss Voter Suppression In GA, the two Black men take the time to educate young people on the political voting process and encourages them to engage. Devin and David have appeared on the Fair Fight Action’s social channels many times prior.

In the video, the men go back and forth discussing the importance of voting and the lengths Republicans are going to suppress it.

“You can’t pretend as if you don’t know what’s going on in the world, it’s everywhere you look. They’re putting different obstacles in our way to try and deter us from voting. Seeing these anti-voting laws that are being passed, it just reinforces the power we have. Our votes are powerful and we can affect change like that,” said Devin and David.

Read More: Linkedin co-founder says companies should stop supporting politicians who aim to suppress voting rights

Republicans have been pushing to create stricter voting laws that have already passed in several states after Black Americans voted in record numbers in 2020. In 2021, 360 anti-voting bills in 47 state legislatures were submitted by Republicans.

“By no means should we slow down. I think we should demand more of our elected officials. It’s kind of crazy that they’re really going out of their way to try and suppress our votes and suppress us from coming out and coming to the polls,” Devin and David added.

“It’s no different than poll taxes and literacy tests. We are actually that impactful that they would roll out over 300 bills in 40 states. They are well aware of the strength that we have. It shows how powerful we really are.”

The video concludes with a call to action, saying, “Go to StopJimCrow2.com to learn more about how you can participate in this fight. We need the freedom to vote so we can have the freedom to live.”

The advertisement will air in states that have pushed against voting rights, such as Texas, Arizona, and Georgia.

As reported by theGrio, Florida recently passed a voter suppression bill.

On April 26th, the state passed a bill making it even more challenging for people to vote. The GOP-led Senate passed S.B. 90 with a 23-17 vote, which restricts giving voters inline water among other new standards. Voting activists say the bill is geared toward voter suppression, but Republicans say differently, per HuffPost.

By a vote of 17-23, the GOP voter suppression bill, SB90, passes the FL Senate. All Senate Democrats voted against the bill. Only one Republican Senator broke ranks to join them. pic.twitter.com/lh9KAuaWQ5 — FL Senate Dems (@FLSenateDems) April 26, 2021

“By a vote of 17-23, the GOP voter suppression bill, SB90, passes the FL Senate. All Senate Democrats voted against the bill. Only one Republican Senator broke ranks to join them,” tweeted out Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones.

The bill restricts where ballot drop boxes are located, limits who can collect and drop off ballots, and require all voters to show election officials an ID before casting their votes. Under this bill, voters are required to request an absentee ballot for every election. In the past, voters who relocated within the state could call or email a county elections supervisor, but now they must complete an online or paper form. Partisan poll watchers are now encouraged.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

