Shock G battled substance abuse in months before death, records show

According to official records, the late rap legend Shock G battled substance abuse months before his death.

While the official cause of death has not been announced, The Tampa Bay Times has released some details pertaining to Shock G’s behavior months before his passing, which stem from his alleged use of methamphetamine. Per a police report, “a man under the influence of drugs and alcohol got into an argument with his girlfriend and other hotel guests,” at the Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk Hotel. The report continues to detail that the man (Shock G), ” threw water on some guests, stripped down to his boxers and walked away from the hotel.”

The rapper was found a few blocks from the hotel, and was subsequently taken into protective custody by the police.

This incident reportedly occurred in February, and a woman described as his girlfriend at the time told the police that the rapper had “used meth that day” and “became irate and took off his clothes and began running through the streets.” An officer wrote in the report, “I believed that without treatment, Gregory would get himself hurt…he was unable to determine for himself if medical treatment was necessary.”

Per the documents, a similar incident occurred about five weeks after the initial one in March with the same woman. The police reported to a battery call at a California Pizza Kitchen, where Jacobs allegedly, “pushed her up against the wall in the stall and covered her nose and mouth with his hand.” The report shows that the officer, “cleared the case April 5, citing an uncooperative victim.”

As theGrio previously reported, Shock G, born Gregory Jacobs, was known for starting Digital Underground with Chopmaster J. Their signature song, “The Humpty Dance”, sold over one million copies, and Jacobs is often referenced as being instrumental to the career of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur‘s career. He died April 22.

At the time of his passing, Black Hollywood flooded social media with tributes to the late rapper, with many commenting on the rapper’s originality and “joy” he brought to the lives of his fans. Funk star Bootsy Collins wrote in a tweet, “Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive! He is responsible for Digital Underground’s ‘The Humpty Dance’, 2Pac’s breakthrough single ‘I Get Around’, and co-producer of 2Pac’s debut album 2Pacalypse Now. Prayers to family & friends. Dang.”

Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive! He is responsible for Digital Underground's "The Humpty Dance", 2Pac's breakthrough single "I Get Around", and co-producer of 2Pac's debut album 2Pacalypse Now. Prayers to family & friends.🙏Dang. pic.twitter.com/51aEAw6nKn — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 23, 2021

Marlon Wayans also used Twitter to pay tribute to the rapper, writing, “No man, not Shock G… damn…A genuinely good dude. Bro, huh PAC for me. Hope y’all sipping’ and smoking on something they only grow in heaven.”

