Black Hollywood reacts to death of Shock G

Chopmaster J, Bootsy Collins and others have shared social-media tributes to the late rapper also known as Humpty Hump.

In a series of tributes and posts to social media, Black Hollywood is reacting to the untimely death of Digital Underground standout Shock G.

As theGrio previously reported, hip-hop icon Gregory Jacobs, better known worldwide as Shock G and alter-ego Humpty Hump, has tragically passed away. Jacobs is known for starting the Bay Area-based Digital Underground with Chopmaster J in the late 1980s. Their 1990 debut album, Sex Packets, sold over a million copies and featured one of their signature songs, “The Humpty Dance.”

Also known for being instrumental in late rap and film star Tupac Shakur’s career, Jacobs leaves behind a tremendous legacy in the hip-hop world and beyond.

Black Hollywood has taken to social media to send love to the late rapper-producer.

Chopmaster J confirmed the news of Shock G’s passing in an Instagram post Thursday night, the caption of which reads: “34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some. And now he’s awaken from the fame long live shock G Aka Humpty Hump and Rest In Peace my Brotha Greg Jacobs!!! #digitalunderground 😔.”

Funk legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bootsy Collins took to Twitter to send a tribute to Jacobs. Collins tweeted: “Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive! He is responsible for Digital Underground’s ‘The Humpty Dance’, 2Pac’s breakthrough single ‘I Get Around’, and co-producer of 2Pac’s debut album 2Pacalypse Now. Prayers to family & friends. Dang.”

Marlon Wayans also used Twitter to share his feelings about the artist’s passing. “No man, not Shock G… damn,” he wrote. “A genuinely good dude. Bro, huh PAC for me. Hope y’all sipping’ and smoking on something they only grow in heaven.”

Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive! He is responsible for Digital Underground's "The Humpty Dance", 2Pac's breakthrough single "I Get Around", and co-producer of 2Pac's debut album 2Pacalypse Now. Prayers to family & friends.🙏Dang. pic.twitter.com/51aEAw6nKn — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 23, 2021

No man, not Shock G… damn. A genuinely good dude. Bro, huh PAC for me. Hope y’all sipping’ and smoking on something they only grow in heaven. #restinpowerShockG https://t.co/7PCuDBI8iB — marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) April 23, 2021

Actresses Leslie Jones and Viola Davis also twitter their tributes to Jacobs. Jones wrote: “Damn another gone!! 57 is not old damnit!! We was just dancing to his song!! RIP SHOCK G!!.” Thanking him for what his passions brought into the world, Davis wrote in her tweet, “RIP Shock G. Thanks for the joy you gave me. Rest well.”

Damn another gone!! 57 is not old damnit!! We was just dancing to his song!! RIP SHOCK G!! pic.twitter.com/oFcCt0Fn8c — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) April 23, 2021

RIP Shock G. Thanks for the joy you gave me. Rest well 🙏🏿💛 pic.twitter.com/U9DedgoEcz — Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 23, 2021

Putting his passing into context with the recent passings of fellow mic rockers DMX and Black Rob, Jemele Hill tweeted out her feelings as well. Hill wrote: “DAMN. Just read the news about Shock G. In the span of a few weeks, we’ve lost DMX, Black Rob and now Shock G. This is crazy. RIP Shock G. #ShimmyShimmyCocoaPop #YeaWeChocolateCrossover.”

In an emotional post, the official 2Pac twitter account also shared a picture of both Shakur and Shock G, with a quote from ‘Pac himself. It reads: “‘I look back [on my times with Shock G] with the greatest fondness. Those were like some of the best times of my life…’ – Tupac 1995 RIP Shock G.”

DAMN. Just read the news about Shock G. In the span of a few weeks, we’ve lost DMX, Black Rob and now Shock G. This is crazy. RIP Shock G. #ShimmyShimmyCocoaPop #YeaWeChocolateCrossover — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 23, 2021

“I look back [on my times with Shock G] with the greatest fondness. Those were like some of the best times of my life…”

– Tupac

1995



RIP Shock G pic.twitter.com/7QxckaJMM2 — 2PAC (@2PAC) April 23, 2021

