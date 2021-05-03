5 Things To Know About ‘Real Housewives of New York’ newcomer Eboni K. Williams

The New York edition's first African American housewife has a rich history in and out of the public eye

Loading the player...

After 12 long seasons, Bravo’s New York edition of their popular Real Housewives franchise is finally getting a Black housewife.

Read More: Eboni K. Williams, Bershan Shaw make their RHONY debut in new trailer

As announced last year, Eboni K. Williams joins The Real Housewives of New York this week as the first African-American cast member in NYC. Long overdue, Williams’ addition is an exciting one, in which she hopes to share, “a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

Eboni K. Williams (Photo: Getty Images)

Before the highly anticipated season 13 premiere, here are 5 things to know about Eboni:

She skipped not one, but two, grades

A self-proclaimed “big ol’ nerd,” Williams revealed on The Wendy Williams Show that she skipped two grades in school. One of the grades she skipped was the tenth grade and that’s why she started college at 16.

2. She has to be no. 1

In the same interview with Wendy Williams, she revealed that the quarantine ultimately led to her breaking off her engagement with her former fiancé.

“He actually did not quarantine with me. He has three children, two of which are young adults, and he chose to quarantine in New Jersey with his semi-adult children.”

While acknowledging that she herself is not a parent yet and that she knows that children typically “come first” she told the TV host, “But I need to be number one, Wendy, and I wasn’t number one…so I needed to move on.”

3. She’s been a RHONY fan for years

Williams has confirmed in multiple interviews that not only is she familiar with the Real Housewives of New York, but she has also been a diehard fan. She explained during an appearance on E! News Daily Pop, “I am an RHONY fan and I’ve seen every episode from day one.”

As reported by theGrio, she says she just wanted to, “show up for the culture” as she enters the popular TV franchise.

“This franchise historically has not had a Black lens and now it will for the first time in 13 years,” Williams noted. “I’m beyond. I’m thrilled. I’m honored. It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women.”

4. She has an extensive television news background

Williams may be new to reality TV, but she is no stranger to television. She has a pretty expansive background in news, from stints as a correspondent on CBS News and Fox News, to hosting Holding Court with Eboni Williams as well as State of the Culture for RevoltTV.

Read More: Eboni K. Williams becomes first Black cast member of ‘RHONY’

5. She has worn many hats outside of TV host, including author

Williams’s book, Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance, and Success, is a book that sets to inspire women to embrace their beauty as a “positive and powerful asset.”

In an appearance on The Real, she shared, “I wanted to write a book, ya’ll, that was authentic to my experience and a book that I was uniquely positioned to write.”

Motivational speaker Bershan Shaw, who is also African-American, will make several appearances on RHONY this season as well.

Check out Williams and the rest of her castmates when The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on May 4 at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the trailer below:

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

