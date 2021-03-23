Eboni K. Williams, Bershan Shaw make their RHONY debut in new trailer

'The Real Housewives of New York' is about to be back on Bravo, this time with a long-overdue cast shake-up that adds Black women.

Loading the player...

After 12 seasons, The Real Housewives of New York has finally decided to get some Black women in the mix. Eboni K. Williams and Bershan Shaw have made their RHONY debut in the trailer that just dropped for the show’s upcoming 13th outing.

While New York City is known for being one of the most diverse places in the world, Bravo’s New York edition of their wildly successful franchise has barely reflected it. The women of RHONY, known for their hilarious antics, have almost exclusively been white — until now. After filming during the second half of 2020, a preview of new RHONY season finally gives fans a sneak peak into Williams, the new, fabulously-Black Real housewife.

Eboni K. Williams (left) and Bershan Shaw, the two latest cast members on “The Real Housewives of New York.” (Photos by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT and Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Joining as an official Real Housewife cast member for season 13, Wiliams — the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News and Holding Court with Eboni Williams — has appeared on and hosted various talk shows and even released her own book, Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success, in 2017.

She shared word of her new Bravo gig on Instagram when filming commenced last fall.

Read More: Eboni K. Williams becomes first Black cast member of ‘RHONY’

“Y’all, Bravo messed around and gave your girl an 🍎…Things just got EXTREMELY interesting,” she posted, Williams, of course, referencing the coveted “apples” the NYC housewives hold in their installment of the franchise.

She opened up to Essence last fall about her excitement, saying, at the time: “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women…I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

She continued to speak on her hope to “do our culture justice.”

“This franchise historically has not had a Black lens and now it will for the first time in 13 years,” Williams noted. “I’m beyond. I’m thrilled. I’m honored. It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice. Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women.”

Also joining the RHONY cast is Bershan Shaw. While her official capacity remains unknown, she is clearly seen hanging out with the gang throughout the trailer. Bravo announced the news earlier this month, and Shaw said in an official statement at the time she was “thankful to be a part of the Bravo team, and I’m thrilled about the diversity and inclusion this season brings. I am a warrior for all people, and so are the ladies.”

If the trailer is any indication for the season, Bravo fans are in for a hilarious and drama-filled ride. In one scene, Williams hilariously tells her cast, “I’m not Toni Morrison in this bitch, I can’t be teaching ya’ll everything!”

The sneak peek of the season also previews what seems to be a disagreement between Williams and longtime Housewives cast member Ramona Singer after Singer calls her house staff “the help.” Williams explains to Singer, in an exchange, “the ‘help’ comment was a little triggering for me.”

The new season of The Real Housewives of New York premieres May 4 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

