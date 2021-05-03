Vanessa Bryant thanks Warriors for paying tribute to Gianna

The team wore items from Bryant's new Mambacita clothing line before their game against the Houston Rockets Saturday.

Vanessa Bryant penned a note of thanks to the Golden State Warriors for honoring her late daughter, Gianna, on what would have been her 15th birthday.

“Thank you @warriors This is so touching,” Bryant wrote on Instagram.

The team collectively wore items from the new Mambacita clothing line before their game against the Houston Rockets Saturday.

“The legacy lives on #2! Happy birthday Gianna 🙏🏽 honored to celebrate you & all that this beautiful game meant to you,” Steph Curry wrote on Instagram.

In a post-game interview, Curry talked about what it meant for him to honor the teen and her NBA legend father, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

“It’s tough because it’s obviously a reminder of what happened, but it’s also a celebration of Gianna’s life and what the game of basketball meant to her and carrying that legacy on in her honor,” Curry, 33, said, still dressed in the Mambacita warmups. “I was honored, and I know the whole team was to be a part of celebrating her. The foundation’s going to do some amazing work in her honor.”

Kobe Bryant’s former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, honored Gianna on Sunday as well by sharing a photo of the warm-up suit on their team logo.

The Mambacita x Dannijo tie-dye warm-up suit and matching face masks are already completely sold out. All 100% of its proceeds will go to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which is dedicated to creating a positive impact for underserved athletes and young women in sports.

Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram Sunday: “Thank you to everyone who made this fundraiser possible, inspired by the loving memory of Gianna Maria- Onor’e Bryant.

“Please know our family deeply appreciates the way the world continues to celebrate our sweet girl, and we look forward to paying it forward to future Lil MAMBACITAS and Lady Mambas through the work of our Foundation. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GIGI!!!!”

