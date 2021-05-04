Beyonce, Jay-Z appear in new family photo with kids

The Knowles-Carter family posed for an ever-rare photo of their clan, captured by Beyonce's hair stylist, Neal Farinah.

Loading the player...

The Knowles-Carter family posed for an ever-rare photo of their entire clan. The photo was captured by salon owner Neal Farinah, the acclaimed longtime hair stylist for Beyoncé, and shared by gossip site The Shade Room.

The eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who is now nine years old, stood nearly as tall as her mother, dressed in a short skirt and ankle boots. Her younger siblings, three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, held hands with each other and their father, rapper and Tidal mogul Jay-Z.

Jay-Z (left) and wife Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend the July 2019 European premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

The Carter family hasn’t shared a photo of themselves since January 2020, when Beyonce shared an Instagram compilation video with a photo of her family at the end.

In a rare, recent interview with The Sunday Times, Jay-Z talked about life raising their children during the pandemic.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” he said. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

He said he and his superstar wife “make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

Read More: Diddy officially adds ‘Love’ to legal name: ‘Welcome to the Love era’

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were married in 2008. They welcomed their first child in 2012 after experiencing challenges with infertility. Their twins were born on June 13, 2017.

Earlier this year, Blue Ivy Carter became the second youngest artist to ever win a Grammy, taking home the award for Best Music Video, winning for the Black is King breakout song, “Brown Skin Girl,” on which she’s credited as a writer.

This story features additional reporting by TheGrio’s Keydra Manns.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

