Diddy officially adds ‘Love’ to legal name: ‘Welcome to the Love era’

March 28 marked 20 years since Sean Combs started to go by P. Diddy after being involved in a nightclub shooting.

Sean John Combs is now Sean Love Combs.

The hip-hop mogul shared a photo of his new driver’s license with his official name change on Instagram.

The newly-named Sean Love Combs hangs out at last February’s MCM x Rolling Pre-Super Bowl Event in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MCM)

“Look what I just got in the mail today,” Combs captioned the photo of the Florida ID, adding several emojis. “IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA.”

Combs filed a petition in Los Angeles in 2019 to officially change his middle name.

In 2017, he announced that he was changing his name to Brother Love but later said he was joking.

“Hey, what’s up, y’all? I have some very, very serious news,” he said in a beachside video accompanying the tweet. “I’ve been praying on this, and I decided — I know it’s risky; it could come off as corny to some people, like, yo — I decided to change my name again.”

But two days later, he said he had been kidding and that the moniker would just be one of his various alter egos.

Combs has been known as Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy and Diddy, which is still his name on social media.

HipHopDX noted on Twitter that March 28 marked the 20th year Combs started to go by the name P. Diddy after being acquitted of charges stemming from a 1999 shooting at a New York City nightclub.

His successful clothing line was named after her birth name, Sean John.

Combs also shared a photo of himself writing the word “Love.”

The legendary record executive and entrepreneur recently released a statement urging corporations to increase their support of Black media outlets, including REVOLT, the site he owns.

In an open letter last month, he wrote “corporations like General Motors have exploited our culture, undermined our power and excluded Black entrepreneurs from participating in the value created by Black consumers.”

