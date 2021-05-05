2021 Peabody Awards announces several Black nominees

The Peabody nominees represent "the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2020."

Set to be held virtually in June, the 2021 Peabody Awards have announced 60 nominees for the upcoming ceremony that represent, “the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2020.”

This year’s Peabody nominees represent some of the most acclaimed stories we watched in 2020, many that have received plenty of awards love this year, and others that while critically praised, were snubbed altogether at some major award shows.

Chair of the Peabody Board of Jurors, Martha Nelson, explained in a statement, “During an incredibly turbulent and difficult year, these nominees rose to the occasion and delivered compelling and empowering stories. From COVID-19 coverage to poignant explorations of identity, each nominee not only told a powerful story but also made a significant impact on media programming and the cultural landscape. We’re thrilled to recognize their outstanding and inspiring work.”

A Peabody award seen at The 77th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony After Party at Cipriani Wall Street on May 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Peabody)

Representing a diverse selection from last year’s offerings, the Entertainment category is stacked with talent. The category includes HBO’s Zendaya-led Euphoria, Michaela Coel‘s I May Destroy You, Small Axe, and Gentefied from Netflix. The Documentary category also features major films from last year, including Disclosure, the acclaimed doc highlighting transgender representation in media and its direct impact on transgender people living in this country.

Also nominated are All In: The Fight for Democracy (which Stacey Abrams worked on and appears in), Crip Camp, and Atlanta’s Missing & Murdered: The Lost Children, which is from John Legend‘s Get Lifted Film Co. Legend celebrated the nomination by tweeting out, “Proud to see our #GetLiftedFilmCo docuseries “Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered” among the nominees. Thank you, @PeabodyAwards! Watch it on @HBO.”

Proud to see our #GetLiftedFilmCo docuseries "Atlanta's Missing and Murdered" among the nominees. Thank you, @PeabodyAwards! Watch it on @HBO https://t.co/XWQFa1GQl2 — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 4, 2021

LeBron James‘ Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special also received a nomination this year. In the special, James “leads artists, athletes, musicians, commencement speakers, influencers, and cultural icons as they show their support for the High School Class of 2020 in a virtual graduation ceremony for the nation’s seniors who were denied the in-person rite of passage due to the pandemic.” James took to Twitter to celebrate his nomination, writing, “This one is special. So proud of “Graduate Together”. Thank you @Peabodyawards for the nomination!!! #TheSpringhillCompany #Morethananathlete.”

Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, also spoke to this year’s nominees in a statement. Jones shared, “Peabody is proud to continue its tradition of recognizing diverse and emerging voices, those telling powerful stories that audiences need to engage with and hear…once again, our nominees offer moral clarity for how we as ethical citizens might respond.”

While details of the “virtual celebration” are set to be announced in the coming weeks, you can read the full list of nominees at https://peabodyawards.com/.

