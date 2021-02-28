Andra Day, John Boyega and more win big at Golden Globes + full list

The controversy-plagued award show went on despite the #TimesUpGlobes movement

Andra Day as Billie Holiday (Hulu)

This year’s Golden Globes was a bit awkward thanks to a major movement against its organizers, the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) after it was made public that the organization has no Black members.

The annual awards show that is notorious for snubbing Black performances and projects was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who addressed the #TimesUpGlobes controversy at the top of the show on Sunday night.

While many of the night’s nominees, presenters, and past winners have spoken out against the HFPA and lent their support to the #TimesUpGlobes movement, several of them participated in the night’s festivities as a show of respect and support for the nominees. All in all, it was a big night for several Black actors including Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Instead of a traditional red carpet, the pre-show featured a tribute to Boseman, who made history after winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom to become only the second-ever posthumous Best Actor winner.

When This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson hit the stage to present the award for Best Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy, they both made sure to say “Black” as many times as possible.

Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. Disney/PIXAR’s Soul nabbed Best Animated Film and Best Original Score and John Boyega won Best Supporting Actor in a Series for his role in Steve McQueen’s anthology, Small Axe.

Chadwick Boseman won for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Andra Day won Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her incredible turn as Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels‘ The United States vs. Billie Holiday. With her win, Day became only the second Black woman to take home a trophy for Best Actress.

Here’s the full winner’s list:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Nomadland

Highwayman/Hear/Say/Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Andra Day

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Four by Two Films; Amazon Studios

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao

Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television

The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix

Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Anya Taylor-Joy

The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson

The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a by Motion Picture

Jodie Foster

The Mauritanian

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown – Netflix

Left Bank Pictures/Sony Pictures Television

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Minari (USA)

Plan B; A24

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Josh O’Connor

The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rosamund Pike

I Care a Lot

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV

Not a Real Company Productions/Canadian Broadcast Company/Pop TV

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Soul

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead

Music by Diane Warren

Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma Corrin

The Crown

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television

Mark Ruffalo

I Know This Much Is True

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Soul

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Catherine O’Hara

Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega

Small Axe

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya

Judas and the Black Messiah

