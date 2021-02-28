Andra Day, John Boyega and more win big at Golden Globes + full list
The controversy-plagued award show went on despite the #TimesUpGlobes movement
This year’s Golden Globes was a bit awkward thanks to a major movement against its organizers, the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) after it was made public that the organization has no Black members.
The annual awards show that is notorious for snubbing Black performances and projects was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, who addressed the #TimesUpGlobes controversy at the top of the show on Sunday night.
Read More: Daniel Kaluuya’s Golden Globes win hampered by bad audio: ‘You did me dirty!’
While many of the night’s nominees, presenters, and past winners have spoken out against the HFPA and lent their support to the #TimesUpGlobes movement, several of them participated in the night’s festivities as a show of respect and support for the nominees. All in all, it was a big night for several Black actors including Andra Day, Daniel Kaluuya, John Boyega, and the late Chadwick Boseman.
Instead of a traditional red carpet, the pre-show featured a tribute to Boseman, who made history after winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom to become only the second-ever posthumous Best Actor winner.
When This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson hit the stage to present the award for Best Actor in a TV Series Musical or Comedy, they both made sure to say “Black” as many times as possible.
Read More: Hollywood hits HFPA with #TimesUpGlobes over no Black members
Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. Disney/PIXAR’s Soul nabbed Best Animated Film and Best Original Score and John Boyega won Best Supporting Actor in a Series for his role in Steve McQueen’s anthology, Small Axe.
Chadwick Boseman won for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Andra Day won Best Actress in a Motion Picture for her incredible turn as Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels‘ The United States vs. Billie Holiday. With her win, Day became only the second Black woman to take home a trophy for Best Actress.
Here’s the full winner’s list:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Nomadland
Highwayman/Hear/Say/Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Andra Day
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Four by Two Films; Amazon Studios
Best Director – Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao
Nomadland
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Chadwick Boseman
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television
The Queen’s Gambit – Netflix
Netflix
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Anya Taylor-Joy
The Queen’s Gambit
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson
The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a by Motion Picture
Jodie Foster
The Mauritanian
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown – Netflix
Left Bank Pictures/Sony Pictures Television
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Minari (USA)
Plan B; A24
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Josh O’Connor
The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike
I Care a Lot
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Schitt’s Creek – Pop TV
Not a Real Company Productions/Canadian Broadcast Company/Pop TV
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Soul
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Io Sì (Seen)” — The Life Ahead
Music by Diane Warren
Lyrics by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma Corrin
The Crown
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television
Mark Ruffalo
I Know This Much Is True
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Soul
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Catherine O’Hara
Schitt’s Creek
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega
Small Axe
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya
Judas and the Black Messiah
Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!
Share