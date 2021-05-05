DMX thanks ‘God for every moment’ in final recorded interview

The episode will be a special edition and is confirmed to be his "final & most transparent to date."

Loading the player...

DMX was giving inspirational interviews even in his final days.

A clip dropped on Tuesday of the late rapper’s last interview just three weeks before his untimely passing. DMX sat down with TV One’s Uncensored, where he spoke about how grateful he is for his life and career.

“I’m going to look back on my life, just before I go, and thank God for every moment,” said DMX in the clip. “It’s those moments, when they come together, that you see the beauty in who you are and why you are.”

The episode will be a special edition and is confirmed to be his “final & most transparent to date.”

TV One will air a special episode of UNCENSORED featuring the late rapper @DMX. The special will air on Sunday, May 16 at 8P/7C. It will feature an interview with DMX just three weeks before his passing and is confirmed to be his final & most transparent to date. #DMXUncensored pic.twitter.com/wICg320Lgz — TV One (@tvonetv) April 30, 2021

Read More: Kanye West’s Yeezy DMX tribute shirt raises $1 million for family

“DMX sat down with our team and was completely UNCENSORED,” said Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes. “We have one hour with the late rapper in his own words. For DMX to be with us just three weeks before God called him home, I believe it’s truly divine intervention.

“I thank Nikki from SWIRL films for staying the course because he kept telling her ‘no’, but thankfully we were able to make it happen. His family, fan club, friends, and supporters will be happy with the way he told his story for the last time. The two-part special will air directly before the annual Urban One Honors. I’m particularly excited because I feel like this will be the biggest night in TV One History.”

DMX’s episode of the hit autobiography series will be memorable. It will “highlight the rapper in his own words as he discusses his more than 30-year career and legacy in hip hop. Raised in Yonkers, New York, by his mother, DMX was considered a “problem” as early as kindergarten. A tumultuous relationship with his mother caused him to bounce between boys’ homes and eventually detention centers,” per a press release.

(EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) DMX performs onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Read More: DMX’s ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée embrace at funeral: ‘I love you’

It adds: “However, battle rapping solidified his love for the art, and his first break was a feature in The Source Magazine’s Unsigned Hype column in 1991. In 1992, he was signed to Ruffhouse Records. His debut album, It’s Dark, and Hell is Hot, didn’t arrive until 1998, but it peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200. He quickly followed up with his second album, Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, making him the first living artist to release two chart-topping albums in the same year.

He eventually released six more studio albums, with three more reaching No. 1 and one reaching No. 2. His success in music primed him for acting. He starred in Hype Williams’ hip hop classic Belly and followed that success with roles in Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds.”

Earl Simmons, known as DMX, passed away on April 9 from a heart attack. A memorial service was held for him at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 24, during which Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir performed.

The episode will air on May 16 at 8 p.m. EST on TV One’s Uncensored.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

