Photo of Bidens looking like giants compared to the Carters goes viral

The picture, taken at the Carters' Georgia home, is turning heads for what appeared to be strange composition.

A photo of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter at the elders’ Georgia home is going viral for what appeared to be strange composition.

The picture was first shared by The Carter Center, the former president’s library and historic preservation facility, with the caption: “We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you, President and Mrs. Biden!”

(From left) First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, former President Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Roslyn Carter and current President Joe Biden pose for the camera at the Carter’s home. (The Carter Center)

The photo garnered many jokes and questions on Twitter.

“We voted for Biden because he’s a decent human being with sound policies but also because he and Jill are giants who will crush you if you make them angry,” one user replied.

A graphic designer offered an explanation for the photo: “Here’s a quick example of removing the extreme lens distortion. A wide-angle lens causes everything on the outer edges of the image to expand, and center to contract — the small room made a wide-angle lens necessary.”

According to Carter biographer Jonathan Alter, the former president is 5’10,” and his wife is 5’5.” He told The Washington Post the couple, who are both in their 90s, may have lost some height.

Photographers have noted that the photo was captured in a small room, which made a strong flash and a wide-angle lens necessary. The combination made the height differences exaggerated and reduced shadows, which would have added more depth.

One user noted: “Distorted photo or not, what is clear is 2 POTUS/FLOTUS who care deeply about their fellow Americans; who are honest & who’s integrity can never be questioned; have respect & affection for each other. Even after unimaginable losses, never bitter; always helping others.”

Other social media users fixated on the fact that none of the parties were wearing masks, however, CDC guidance has noted that fully vaccinated people can visit with each other indoors. Both the Bidens and the Carters were vaccinated months before the April visit.

Still, some tweeters laughed about the fact that the “Carters” they were expecting to see aside the Bidens were Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

