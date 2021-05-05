Trump launches so-called rival social platform to Twitter, Facebook

The blog site From the Desk of Donald J. Trump looks like content that he simply would have shared on Twitter.

Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump launched a new “social media platform” that’s actually just a blog site that may circumvent his ban from Twitter and Facebook.

One recent post reads: “Heartwarming to read new polls on big-shot warmonger Liz Cheney of the great State of Wyoming. She is so low that her only chance would be if vast numbers of people run against her which, hopefully, won’t happen. They never liked her much, but I say she’ll never run in a Wyoming election again!”

A Twitter official told POLITICO that sharing content from the site basically “is permitted as long as the material does not otherwise violate the Twitter Rules.”

The spokesperson said posts from Trump’s site will break Twitter’s ban-evasion rules if users try to imitate Trump’s presence and the “sole intent is to replace a suspended account.”

Trump does appear to be trying to use his blog site like his former feed, with four posts on one day, each of which attacked his political rivals and fed his false election claims.

One post reads: “The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!”

In a video on the site, he declares it as a “Beacon of Freedom” and a “place to speak freely and safely,” yet, no one else can interact with the site so far other than Trump.

Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, tweeted: “President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future.”

Facebook did not allow Trump to return to their gigantic platform after being banned for spreading misinformation. The decision from the company’s oversight board came early today.

