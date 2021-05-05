Serena Williams models matching swimsuits with Olympia and ‘Qai Qai’

Her daughter's favorite doll made a special-guest appearance aside the Williams women posing for a moment shared on Instagram.

Tennis legend Serena Williams shared a photo with her and her daughter, Olympia, wearing matching Nike swimsuits, and a special guest made an appearance: her child’s favorite doll, Qai Qai.

“When @nike makes a swimsuit for not just @olympiaohanian but @realqaiqai too,” the mom of one, 39, captioned the photo on Instagram.

Serena Williams plays in her Women’s Singles semi-finals match against Naomi Osaka during Day 11 of February’s 2021 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

Williams also shared another picture of the trio sitting by a pool.

Qai Qai has her own Instagram account. The doll shared one of the pictures with the caption: “@nike noticed it was time for a new OOTD. thanks for helping me match with my ❤️’s @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian.”

Olympia is Williams’ only child with husband Alexis Olympia Ohanian. Williams often shares photos of her and her “mini-me” in matching outfits.

“She is mini Serena. She’s so cute, and she’s so fun,” the tennis superstar said in a video interview for the launch of her new campaign as the global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman. “I don’t know if I hope if Olympia follows in my footsteps. I want her to do whatever she wants to do and what’s best for her.”

“While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence,” Williams said in a press release for the campaign, “she, in fact, teaches me how to be a stronger person every day.”

She said her daughter seems to have a passion for fashion and that she often picks out clothes for her parents in the morning.

Last year, Olympia became the part-owner of the new Los Angeles women’s soccer team currently called Angel City.

Her father invested in the team on his daughter’s behalf and said in a statement, “I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

