Colman Domingo to join USC faculty in fall 2021

"Not only is he a world-class stage and film actor, but he’s a brilliant writer and director too."

Award-winning actor, director, playwright and producer Colman Domingo took to social media on Tuesday to announce that he is joining the staff at the University of Southern California.

“It is with great honor and joy to shout out that I will be joining USC School of Dramatic Arts as a Professor,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing the official Twitter announcement from the university about his new position.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Colman to our faculty. He is a great artist and a great person. Not only is he a world-class stage and film actor, but he’s a brilliant writer and director too. Most of all, Colman is a committed advocate for meaningful social change in our country,” said Oliver Mayer, associate dean of faculty for the USC School of Dramatic Arts. “I’ve loved working with him over the years, and now I can’t wait to see him work with our students at SDA.”

It is with great honor and joy to shout out that I will be joining USC School of Dramatic Arts as a Professor. https://t.co/Lz3PNkTPvV — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) May 4, 2021

Domingo will begin in Fall 2021 as a guest lecturer and master artist for undergraduate and graduate students. Once filming wraps on the various projects he is committed to, he will begin teaching full-time in Fall 2022.

“I am thrilled to be joining the faculty at USC,” said Domingo. “I’ve had the opportunity to connect and work with some of the incredible students and faculty of the School of Dramatic Arts over the past few years, and I feel like I’ve found an institution that believes in the core values that I possess that is fundamental when working with the next generation of artists that will shape the future of theatre, film and television.”

Meanwhile, you can catch the Philadelphia native currently starring in AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead as Victor Strand. Coleman’s TV/film credits also include Selma, If Beale Street Could Talk, Lincoln, The Butler, and most recently Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix and Amazon Prime’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan. Coleman will next be seen in A24’s Zola, Vertical’s The God Committee and Universal’s Candyman. As theGRIO previously reported, the fourth addition to the franchise follows a man with a hook for a hand known as Candyman who typically stays hidden until someone summons him by calling his name three times in a mirror. Once summoned, the tall Black man in a leather trench coat usually slashes his victims to death.

Director Nia DaCosta revealed in December that the highly anticipated horror film, which was slated to debut right before Halloween, won’t release until sometime this year after it was delayed due to the pandemic.

“We made Candyman to be seen in theaters,” wrote DaCosta on Twitter. “Not just for the spectacle but because the film is about community and stories–how they shape each other, how they shape us. It’s about the collective experience of trauma and joy, suffering and triumph, and the stories we tell around it.”

Domingo stars in the film along with Teyonah Parris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Vanessa Williams who appeared in the 1992 original Candyman. DaCosta collaborated with Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele to write the script and it’s being produced by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

Candyman is scheduled to be theatrically released in the US on August 27, 2021 by Universal Pictures.

