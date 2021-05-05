Tiffany Haddish reveals she once donated eggs: ‘Might got some kids out here’

The comedian and host of 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' is now dating Common and says she's open to adoption

Tiffany Haddish says she may have kids in the world she has never met.

The actress recently divulged that she donated her eggs back in her early 20s when she needed extra money. The comedian, who is now dating Common, also said she is open to adoption.

“I don’t wanna pay nobody to carry my baby neither, ’cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff,” the comedian said about surrogacy while speaking on E!’s Daily Pop. “And I already gave up — here goes something everybody don’t know, I’m gonna tell you: When I was 21, I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”

Haddish jokingly adds: “So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!”

The Eritrean-American star said she is taking parenting classes and potentially looking to adopt.

“I’m looking at, you know, 5 and up — really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk,” said Haddish. “I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them.”

Haddish has been transparent about her abusive childhood and the time she spent time in foster care. But back in July 2020, around the height of the social justice movement against police brutality, Haddish admitted she was afraid to have kids.

“I’m older now, a little older, and people are always like: Are you going to have a baby? When are you going to have some babies?,” she said on an episode of Carmelo Anthony’s podcast, What’s in Your Glass back in July.

The Girls Trip star adds: There’s a part of me that would like to do that, and I always make up these excuses like, ‘Oh, I need a million dollars in the bank before I do that.’ I need this. I need that. But really, it’s like, I would hate to give birth to someone that looks like me, knowing that they’re gonna be hunted or killed.”

“Why would I put someone through that?” she continued.

“White people don’t have to think about that. That’s something they don’t have to think about.”

The Grammy winner mentions that it is our responsibility as a community to create change.

“Now we have to come together as a community,” adding that some people don’t “all agree on the same things,” but we need to “find some common ground and move forward as human beings.”

As per theGrio, when the star isn’t taking parenting classes, she is preparing for her next big role.

Read More: Tiffany Haddish stars alongside Billy Crystal in new trailer for ‘Here Today’

In a new trailer, Haddish stars alongside Billy Crystal in the upcoming Sony Pictures film, Here Today.

Written by Crystal himself and Alan Zweibel, Here Today is a story about an unlikely friendship between an older comedy writer (Crystal) and a New York City singer (Haddish). Crystal also directs the film, which is set to premiere in theaters this month.

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

