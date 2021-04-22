Tiffany Haddish stars alongside Billy Crystal in new trailer for ‘Here Today’

Crystal opened up about working with Haddish, calling her "great to act with, and a joy to direct."

In a new trailer, Tiffany Haddish stars alongside Billy Crystal in the upcoming Sony Pictures film, Here Today, which is set to be released this spring.

Written by Crystal himself and Alan Zweibel, Here Today is a story about an unlikely friendship between an older comedy writer (Crystal) and a New York City singer (Haddish). Crystal also serves as director of the film, which is set to premiere in theaters next month.

Per Deadline, Here Today, “follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal), who is going through a tough time in his life. He meets New York singer Emma Payge (Haddish) and they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.”

The story is an adaptation of Zweibel’s short story, The Prize from From the Bottom Drawer of: Alan Zweibel. According to Deadline, the writing duo immediately had Haddish in mind when adapting the story into a screenplay.

Crystal opened up about the film and working with Haddish to People Magazine, explaining that the actress was, “great to act with, and a joy to direct.” He shared, “I was really looking to do a movie about a relationship between an older man and a younger woman that was about friendship and love, but not in a romantic way…It was an interesting place to start a story. When I heard that, I said, ‘Oh, this is how they meet.'”

Speaking of Haddish, he shared, “When she said to me, ‘Just tell me what you want. Help me get to where Emma needs to go. I totally trust you,’ I knew she would be great.” He continued, “Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed with terrific partners in acting. Tiffany and I celebrated our differences and I’m a good counter puncher. When I act with her, I love to be able to react. That’s where I can be effective in giving her the space she needs to be who she is and maintaining my own.”

Here Today starring Tiffany Haddish and Billy Crystal is set to debut on May 7 in theaters. Check out the heartwarming trailer below:

