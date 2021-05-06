Beyoncé run-in with Selena at Houston mall actually happened

"I didn't say much to Selena because I wasn't a celebrity, and I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving," Beyoncé recalled years ago.

Loading the player...

Fans of the Netflix show Selena: The Series got an unexpected surprise this week when episode six of the show portrayed a moment when the Tejano singer ran into a young Beyoncé Knowles. Now it’s being reported that the run-in between the two music icons actually happened in real life.

During the scene that’s sent social media users into a frenzy, Bey is shown running into Selena while shopping at a mall with her mother, Tina Lawson, and younger sister, Solange Knowles. And apparently, the Black Is King star even opened up about the fated moment in a previous interview.

(Credit: Getty Images)

READ MORE: Amanda Seales on Kamala Harris saying America isn’t racist: ‘She embarrassed everyone who supported her’

“I didn’t say much to Selena because I wasn’t a celebrity, and I just saw her and said hello and kept it moving,” Beyoncé recalled while speaking to MTV Tr3s years ago. “Growing up in Texas, I heard her on the radio, and I think listening to her album, even though I didn’t know exactly what she was singing, it helped me in the studio with my pronunciation.”

Beyoncé praised the slain star as a “legend” and inspiration to so many, including herself.

“She was so talented,” she added. “I’m very happy that, even though she didn’t know who I was, I’m still so excited that I got that opportunity.”

Adding the moment Beyoncé and Selena crossed paths in the series was cute. A lot of folks don’t understand the influence Selena had on us Texans. Spanish speaking or not. We loved her. 😍 #selenanetflix pic.twitter.com/PEVcQLDNQ2 — Butch Kitty (@StimmyKitty) May 4, 2021

Unwavering Sisterhood

Selena may not have known who Beyoncé was at the time, but shortly thereafter her group Destiny’s Child made the singer a celebrity and ultimately a music legend in her own right. Despite the fact that the group has since disbanded, the bond between her and bandmate Kelly Rowland remains unbreakable.

As we previously reported, during a recent appearance on Ellen, Rowland opened up about how she was able to make sure her family was able to involved during her January delivery despite the social distancing guidelines.

“The last time, when I had (first son) Titan, my family was in there, and this time they weren’t,” Rowland told guest host Kalen Allen. “Everybody was feeling a way about that, because we like to be at each other’s births. So yeah, we got on Zoom and everyone was there.”

READ MORE: Maryland woman accused of setting house on fire, watching it burn from lawn chair

Destiny’s Child singers (from left) Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Beyonce perform “Say Yes” during the 30th Annual Stellar Awards in Las Vegas. (Photo by Erik Umphery/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment)

She also confirmed that her Destiny’s Child bandmates Beyoncé and Michelle Williams have already met her bundle of joy, explaining, “I have pictures, of course, of them holding him and just loving on him and hugging him and everything.”

“I always say, Destiny’s Child is one thing, that’s singing together and winning awards and everything like that, but the friendship that we share still to this day, I just can’t even tell you,” Rowland continued. “I love my girls, my sisters.”

In March, the mother of two sat down with Kirk Franklin for an episode of his Good Words with Kirk Franklin podcast. She spoke candidly with the pastor about being more spiritual than religious and why her church did not agree with the music she produced with Destiny’s Child.

“The saints there didn’t quite…the saints didn’t really take to the fact that I was going to be singing this secular music. I was like, that’s cool, and found me another church that I wanted to go to that did not care. And that’s what happened with that,” said Rowland in regards to her church not approving of the group’s music.

Thankfully for us, she did not fall under the church’s pressure because Destiny’s Child is one of the most successful girl groups of all time.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

