Ex-reality star Josh Duggar can visit his children as he awaits child porn trial

In April, reality TV personality Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges. This week, he was granted visitation with his children as he awaits a trial in July.

Former reality TV personality Joshua Duggar has been granted permission to visit his children with his wife’s supervision, a Western District of Arkansas Judge ruled on Wednesday. In April, the 33-year-old was arrested for possession and receipt of child pornography. In July, he will go on trial for the charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The looming child pornography case is not the 19 Kids and Counting cast member’s first scandal or alleged sex crime. In 2002, Duggar’s father, Jim Bob Duggar told police that his then-teenage son had admitted to molesting multiple girls and in 2006, an anonymous tip triggered an investigation by the Springdale Police Department, according to a timeline compiled by USA Today.

That investigation found that Duggar had molested multiple girls, including his younger sisters, but the girls and families did not press charges. When police documents about all of this re-surfaced in 2015, Duggar wrote a public apology on Facebook stating:

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends.” Two of Duggar’s sisters, Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald also confirmed that they were molested by Duggar.

This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. F(Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP)

That same year, TLC promptly canceled 19 Kids and Counting, a reality show that documented the lives of Arkansas couple Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their children. Josh is the oldest.

Six years later, Josh Duggar is facing charges for having over 200 images of child pornography on his computer, of which Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent, Gerald Faulkner said are “in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine,” People reports.

Over the last week, other Duggar family members have released public statements.

On the family’s website, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wrote:

“We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner.”

Duggar’s sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo also released a statement on Instagram:

“We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and judicial process in their pursuit of justice.”

Josh Duggar is married and has six children with his wife, Anna Duggar. Three of the couple’s children are under the age of six and Anna is currently pregnant.

On Thursday, Duggar was released from jail with multiple conditions, including being restricted to a friend of his parents’ home, rather than being released to his wife. Duggar is also banned from being around any children other than his own, viewing pornography of any kind, and using any devices with internet service, Yahoo reports.

