Cynthia Bailey crafted a ‘Momosa’ for ‘bada** moms’

Bailey spoke with theGrio about her latest endeavor with Seagram's Escapes

Cynthia Bailey added to her longstanding partnership with Seagram’s Escapes by creating a new cocktail recipe she hopes all mothers will enjoy.

The Mother’s Day refresher is made with Seagram’s Escape, champagne and fresh fruit. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member opened up to theGrio’s Stephen James about the partnership.

“I could not have made it on this show over a decade without being able to appreciate a good cocktail,” she told theGrio. “I’m sure you are familiar with my Peach Bellini. This caused quite a bit of drama on the ‘Housewives’ when I had my launch, but we won’t get into all of that.”

“I’m going to show you guys how to make a ‘Momosa.’ And the ‘Momosa’ is for all the bada** moms out there that work hard every day, and all day to do what they do,” Bailey continued.

Bailey said that every day should be recognized as Mother’s Day because of all the hard work mothers do. “We need more than one day a year, honey. So, for me, every day is Mother’s Day, so always treat yourself.”

The working mother also shared a few tips and tricks about how to spice up the “momosa” even further.

“You could do it with vodka as well if you want to kick it up a notch. You know vodka on the rocks with a little splash of Peach Bellini. And also don’t be afraid to throw some tequila in the mix too with the Peach Bellini,” she said.

“One of the other fun things that we do, if you really want to be all Peach Bellini’d out, is you can actually take one of your Bellinis and put it in your ice tray and freeze the ice cubes, like make Peach Bellini ice cubes and then put that as well and maybe throw a little splash of Vodka.”

Bailey and Seagram’s Escape began their partnership in 2018, and her signature flavor Peach Bellini was released in 2019. When creating the flavor, she tested over 20 flavors at the Seagram’s Escapes flavor house to create something she felt was not only delicious, but also unique to her, according to a press release.

In 2020, she teamed up with Seagram’s Escapes to launch a national empowerment tour to host women leaders at colleges and universities.

This past holiday season, Bailey and former RHOA castmate Eva Marcille along with the adult beverage brand, joined forces to create an online marketplace that featured nearly 2,000 Black-owned businesses gave out $30,000 in grant money to three deserving businesses to help mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bailey, busy on-screen and off, recognizes the importance of celebrating herself, without the catalyst of a holiday. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to shape her updated outlook.

“We have to treat ourselves honestly, like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, like we have to treat ourselves. I think one of the things I learned, well I learned a lot during the pandemic in 2020 was, you know, you got to treat yourself, take care of yourself. Life is too short, like seriously. We work hard, but we have to treat ourselves and take care of ourselves,” she told theGrio. “ I’ll leave you guys with that.”

