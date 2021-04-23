Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill open up about love, their relationship dynamic and BLM

The couple appeared on an episode of "Outloud with Gianno Caldwell" — and they kept it as real as always.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill gave us the wedding event of the year on the Real Housewives of Atlanta this season. After some hiccups due to the pandemic, fans finally got to see the happy couple tie the knot when it aired this year.

In a new podcast appearance, the newlyweds open up about their relationship dynamic, how they’ve grown, and they even speak out on the racial reckoning in this country.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill pose at last February’s “An Unforgettable Evening 2020” in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has spent a lot of its current season tackling the Black Lives Matter movement head on. Filmed during the summer of 2020, the season has followed each of the peach-holding women and how they adjusted, protested and just plain lived through one of the most consequential summers in American history.

Appearing on Outloud with Gianno Caldwell, Bailey and Hill dove right into the current state of the nation. At the time of the show’s recording, the verdict from the Derek Chauvin trial had yet to come in. As they — and their fellow citizens — waited for the decision to come in, the couple mused about America and had a deep conversation with Caldwell on how we can continue to fight for change.

Mike Hill (left) and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey (right) tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in Georgia. (via BravoTV)

Bailey shared that she thinks we have to “keep the conversation going” when it comes to Black Lives Matter and police brutality. “You know, keep posting about it, keep talking about it. I’ve been around for a long time … all these things have been happening for years, just on different levels and just, you know, worse video footage. The video footage has gotten better, but it’s still the same videos of injustice happening over and over again to Black folks.”

“We gotta just keep talking about it,” she continued. “We gotta keep protesting … we have to keep putting elected people in place that can represent Black people to try to make effective change.” Bailey also opened up about how both she and Hill are parents of Black young adults who drive and the fear that comes with that.

Hill chimed in, agreeing with his wife. “That’s the problem. We shouldn’t be in fear of somebody that we pay with our tax dollars to protect and serve us,” he said. “We shouldn’t have that fear, but we do, and it’s not something new. People think it’s something new, and we’re screaming and yelling … we’re screaming and yelling because its been happening our entire lives. It’s just now being exposed because of social media.”

Moving past the topic, the pair also talked about their relationship and how it’s evolved overtime. Speaking on how guarded Hill was when they first began their relationship, Bailey explained, “He was trying to get in the door but had an exit strategy the whole time. He was afraid to fall, afraid to commit, afraid to be honest … he was just afraid of everything.”

“He met me at a point in my life where, not only do I know what I want, I know what I don’t want,” Bailey said. “I just love, I’m a Pisces, I jump all in with both feet … I’m not tryna be halfway in or halfway out. We’re either gonna do this, or we’re not gonna do this!”

Hill added, “It was just me still figuring it out! I was still going through my process.” He explained that writing his book, Open Mike, served as a form of therapy.

“I was sharing some of my stories and my past and my truths with Cynthia,” said Hill. “She was the first woman that really accepted and didn’t judge me for it. As a matter of fact, it brought us closer.”

Listen to the full episode of Outloud with Gianno Caldwell featuring Bailey and Hill here.

