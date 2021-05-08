LAPD detective testifies 15-year-old fatally shot Pop Smoke

An official with the Los Angeles Police Department claims the 15-year-old confessed to shooting the Brooklyn rapper three times in his February 2020 slaying

A detective from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) testified on Friday that the late rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed by a 15-year-old assailant. The platinum-selling Brooklyn rapper was slain during a home invasion last year.

According to the New York Daily News, Detective Carlos Camacho testified in a court case against Corey Walker, 20, one of the four suspects charged in the killing of Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, on Feb. 19, 2020.

Pop Smoke was 20 when he was killed while allegedly being ambushed in his Airbnb rental in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood after the group broke into the property.

The group made off with one of Pop Smoke’s watches as well.

Pop Smoke is shown attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week just over a year ago — on Jan. 16, 2020 — in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

During the trial against Walker, Camacho testified that the person who pulled the trigger that ultimately killed Pop Smoke was a 15-year-old who was in the group who broke into the house. The teen, whose name has not been disclosed due to them being a minor, allegedly disclosed his part in Pop Smoke killing to a cellmate last May in a juvenile detention center.

Camacho stated that the 15-year-old “admitted that he shot the victim three times with a Baretta 9 (mm.),” and also that the group “asked for the jewelry” and “a confrontation” took place when Pop Smoke refused.

“They got into a fight, and he shot him three times,” Camacho said. “He said he shot him on the back.” The 15-year-old’s alleged cell room confession had been recorded.

Walker was also recorded confessing his part of the burglary to a different cell informant, who also recorded the conversation. He allegedly corroborated the 15-year-old’s account that the group confronted Jackson about the jewelry before he was shot.

Camacho added that Walker’s recorded statement also alleges that the group wore ski masks and used a police scanner to evade authorities. Walker has pleaded not guilty in his case.

Indicted with Walker and the unnamed 15-year-old are 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers and a 17-year-old, as reported by CBS News. Walker and Rodgers have both been charged with murder “during the commission of a robbery and a burglary,” according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

If convicted, they would be eligible for the death penalty.

The two minors have been charged with murder and robbery.

Jackson came into public prominence thanks to hit singles in 2019, such as “Welcome to the Party” and “Christopher Walking.” According to Billboard, his debut album, Shoot For the Stars, Aim For The Moon, was released posthumously on July 3, 2020, and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, featuring the double platinum-selling collaboration with Roddy Rich and 50 Cent, “The Woo.”

XXL Magazine reported that Steven Victor, head of Jackson’s label Victor Victor Worldwide, said that more posthumous music from Pop Smoke was coming soon.

Recently departed rapper DMX also disclosed that a Pop Smoke verse would be on his forthcoming album during a February appearance on the Drink Champs podcast.

