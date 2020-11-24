Woman sues Pop Smoke’s label for using interview on song

Victoria Inoyo's interview with the rapper received about 20,000 views on YouTube

Victoria Inoyo, an independent blogger who interviewed Pop Smoke, has filed a lawsuit against the late rapper’s label.

Victor Victor Worldwide used to manage Pop Smoke before his untimely demise in February at a Hollywood Hills mansion that he was renting. The label is now facing a $1.5 million lawsuit from Inoyo over an interview she conducted with the artist last year.

Inoyo filed copyright protection on her interview with Pop Smoke at Rolling Loud festival in December 2019. Audio from their conversation was used on the outro of his postmodem album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, released the day before the Fourth of July.

In the cliip, which is less than 2-minutes, she questions Pop Smoke about being one of New York City’s hottest artists.

As of reporting, her YouTube channel only has 69 subscribers, and the video, posted on Jan 6, has nearly 20,000 views.

Pop Smoke’s label allegedly offered Inoyo $1 to use the interview on the album, but of course, she declined.

The journalist is seeking a percentage of the album’s royalties and writer’s credit, XXL.com reports.

As theGrio previously noted, Pop Smoke’s posthumous album topped worldwide charts the week of its debut over the summer.

According to Kworb, a website that collects and analyzes music data from around the world, the album secured 65 #1 spots on Apple Music and 11 #1 spots on iTunes in major markets like the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon has 19 tracks, including features with 50 Cent, Quavo, Future, and Roddy Ricch.

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was fatally shot before completing the album. 50 Cent stepped up to lead efforts to get the project done after the hip-hop star’s murder.

In July five suspects were reportedly arrested for the killing.

