Kansas high school baseball coach suspended over racial slur

An Olathe North High School baseball coach in Kansas City faces termination for using a racial slur against a Black athlete when telling him to turn off his music.

Dave Flood was placed on administrative leave on Friday, the Olathe school district confirmed in an official statement. The district also condemned the treatment towards the student who was identified as Nyle Banks.

“We are appalled by the remarks made by the Olathe North head baseball coach and have thoroughly investigated the situation,” read a press release from the school district. “The staff member has been placed on administrative leave, and a recommendation for immediate termination has been submitted to the Board of Education. The comments made are absolutely unacceptable.”

In the statement, the district said the well-being of their students remains their primary concern, adding, “In the Olathe Public Schools, our priority is the well-being of ALL our students. Racist and derogatory statements will never be tolerated. This is not who we are in Olathe. Our focus now is on the support and care of our students.”

Flood’s suspension came after the student’s father, Tony Banks, posted a status on Facebook on Friday about the interaction and called for the baseball coach’s resignation.

“Nyle is the only player of color on the team. At last night’s game versus Olathe South, during pre-game batting practice, Nyle and another player set up his phone with speakers and was playing Rap music as the team hit balls,” Banks said.

FB Family, Friends, Coaches and Concern Citizens, I need 5 minutes of your time and support to make a call! Here’s why… Posted by Tony Banks on Friday, May 7, 2021

He then added that Flood looked into his son’s eyes and said, “’We don’t play that N—– (the long nasty version) music over here. We only play country and rock music.’ Olathe North is about 40% minority, but the team is not.”

Administrators are holding a special board of education meeting on Monday morning to vote on Flood’s employment.

People on Twitter pointed out the irony of Flood’s comments about country and Rock & Roll, as the genres were created by Black artists.

boy do i have some news for him about the origins of country and rock music — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) May 8, 2021

Twitter user @actually_athena who says she’s a student at the school responded, saying, “As someone who goes to Olathe North, I’m so appalled. I hope he gets fired.”

