‘The Daily Show’ puts an end to Twitter beef with Ted Cruz

Ted Cruz was silenced by 'The Daily Show' on Twitter after weeks of bad blood

Sparks flew on Twitter again on Friday after The Daily Show With Trevor Noah‘s Twitter account and Senator Ted Cruz reignited a weeks-old feud, according to HuffPost.

The late-night Comedy Central show brought the duel to a stalemate though, with a clap-back referencing Cruz’s devotion to ex-President Donald Trump. The bitterness reportedly began after Cruz was put off by a derisive remark about him delivered by Trevor Noah on Thursday’s episode of the show.

Trevor Noah (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Trevor Noah is turning into Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction,” Cruz said on Twitter, adding three rabbit emojis, signaling the infamous boiling bunny scene in the 80’s classic and suggesting that Noah was obsessing over him.

In 2016, Trump retweeted a photo of Kelly Cruz juxtaposed with a photo of Melania Trump, insulting the appearance of Cruz’s wife. The former president also promoted a conspiracy theory suggesting that Cruz’s father was somehow associated with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The Daily Show tweeted to Cruz: “Ted, what’s the best way to end this feud: by insulting your wife or your dad?”

Ted, what's the best way to end this feud: by insulting your wife or your dad? https://t.co/SW4FxuEi43 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 7, 2021

“I wish I didn’t do it,” Trump said after sending out the tweet about Cruz’s wife. “I guess you could say she’s fair game, because she is very much involved with the campaign.”

“The thing that gets me in trouble is retweets. The retweet is really more of a killer. The tweets, I seem to do pretty well with,” he said.

The bad blood between Noah and Cruz reportedly began two weeks ago when the Republican senator chided a segment The Daily Show produced about the potential pitfalls of blue states like New York and California losing seats in the House of Representatives to red states like Cruz’s home state of Texas.

Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are.



Doesn’t understand why people like freedom.



Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression. https://t.co/aNewrWtme1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

“Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are,” said Cruz, scoffing at Noah for not understanding “why people like freedom.”

“Not sure I’d be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun,” countered The Daily Show, calling out Cruz for jetting off to Mexico in February as his state suffered a major power crisis that resulted in shortages of food and water for many Texans.

“I wear your scorn with pride,” responded Cruz, adding “I remember when the Daily Show was funny.”

And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly https://t.co/auWBOXEebh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

“And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly,” The Daily Show concluded.

