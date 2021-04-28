Trevor Noah reminds Ted Cruz of ‘fleeing’ Texas after storm in Twitter spat

Texas senator Ted Cruz didn’t think "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah’s latest jab was funny. Noah and former show host Jon Stewart disagreed.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) are the latest to square off in these Twitter streets. The spat follows Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show in which Noah jokingly referred to a photo of Cruz as the reason why the country’s birth rates have declined.

New data released this week from the US Census Bureau revealed that over the last decade, the US population has grown at its slowest rate since the 1930s due to changes in immigration patterns and declining birth rates. Over time, populous states like New York and California have seen an exodus of people and both states have lost one congressional seat as a result, which did not please Noah. Texas, however, gained two congressional seats.

In retaliation, the Republican senator took to Twitter on Wednesday, saying “Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are. Doesn’t understand why people like freedom.”

Trevor Noah whines that people are fleeing high-tax blue states & moving in droves to low-tax states like Texas, where the jobs are.



Doesn’t understand why people like freedom.



Also predicts the Biden years will be the Great Depression. https://t.co/aNewrWtme1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Noah’s clap back didn’t hold back.

“Not sure I’d be using the words ‘fleeing’ and ‘Texas’ in the same sentence, Senator Cancun.”

His retort referred to the outrage the senator and 2016 presidential candidate incited in February after he travelled to Cancun, Mexico during the winter storm that ravaged Texas. Reports later revealed that the storm claimed over a hundred lives and left millions without power.

Cruz responded with “I wear your scorn with pride. I remember when The Daily Show used to be funny.”

I wear your scorn with pride.



I remember when the Daily Show was funny. https://t.co/swFSRNnTwc — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 28, 2021

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart took that as his cue to get in on the action. His tweet reading, “Umm….you remember last night? Bravo.”

While Cruz responded to Stewart’s comment, in part by calling Noah “an angry, woke, partisan scold”, Noah appeared to have made his closing remarks in a final tweet:

“And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly.”

And with that Ted Cruz has officially fought back harder against a tweet from a late night show than he ever did when Trump called his wife ugly https://t.co/auWBOXEebh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2021

