Russell Wilson and Ciara cover a mom’s $483 bistro bill

"Love is the way! Happy Mother's Day Black Queens," Wilson wrote on Twitter

Loading the player...

Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson and Atlanta-raised pop star Ciara picked up the check for a woman in a Beverly Hills restaurant in celebration of Mother’s Day, reported Bleacher Report.

This gesture comes just after the celebrity couple celebrated the 6 year anniversary of the day they met in March, to which they paid tribute amidst romantic lights and slices of pizza, according to PEOPLE.

Russell Wilson & Ciara (Photo Courtesy of Revolt via FilmMagic)

“You are Beauty to Me,” Ciara, wrote on her Instagram story alongside a photo of Wilson wading in a pool. “How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love.”

“6 years ago today we met & fell in love,” Wilson wrote in another tender message.

Read More: Ciara, Russell Wilson gift Seattle students with savings accounts

The doting couple share 9-month-old son Win Harrison, 4-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, and 6-year-old Future Zahir, son of Ciara’s ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

“I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it’s exactly this,” Ciara reportedly gushed to GQ.

Happy Mother’s Day Queen @Ciara! You are truly Heaven Sent!



How you love, care, hold, protect, comfort, and so much more. We Did Dat! And We Doin’ it!



We LOVE YOU to Heaven & Back! ❤️ Daddy, Future, SiSi, & Win. pic.twitter.com/OO5ioeH2oJ — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 9, 2021

The songstress recently dedicated a #BehindTheJam segment of her Level Up Radio Show to her 2015 song, “I Got You,” according to Billboard.

“I remember recording this song. I used to carry Future with me everywhere I went in the studio. He was right on my hip, and I just remember wanting to sing a song like this and make a song like this,” she said. “And it’s a beautiful song that all my kids love me singing to them. Sienna will ask me to sing it over and over and over. And it’s so cute because you hear Future at the top of the song, his little coos.”

Read More: Russell Wilson to give commencement speech at NC State graduation

“[It’s] just a really special song to me, and a timeless song for me, will forever have great meaning for me, because again, it’s the feeling that I think we have as a mother’s love. The mother’s love is real and there’s nothing you wouldn’t do for your little ones. There’s no place you wouldn’t go for them. I’d lay it all on the line for my babies,” she continued.

The Greatest Gift God’s given me, is the gift of being your Mommy! I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world! Mommy Loves You So Much!

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mammas out there! #MothersDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Naqza0HKD — Ciara (@ciara) May 9, 2021

“And so in this song, I expressed that. And I thought it was only right that we make this song the BTJ of the day. And it’s also from my album that I titled Jackie after my mother. So it’s really sentimental for so many reasons,” Ciara said of the song from her sixth studio album Jackie, named in honor of her mother Jackie Harris.

Read More: Willow Smith reunites Jada’s band Wicked Wisdom for Mother’s Day surprise

In another act of generosity, the couple virtually visited students at Denny International Middle School to teach an important lesson on investing and saving for Financial Literacy Month. They donated more than $35,000 to allow each student to open a personal savings account with $40, reported Revolt.

“Financial literacy and building wealth is so important,” said Wilson. “Ciara and I really wanted to talk to you all because we didn’t come from much and we had big visions, we had big goals, big dreams.”

“All these things can pay back tremendously if you invest in them in the right way. […] Investing is very powerful and it will also allow you to create an opportunity to build a legacy for your family,” Ciara said.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

